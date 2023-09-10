Exclusive! Keh Doon Tumhein actor Akshay Dandekar roped in for mythological drama Kashi Vishwanath

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with breaking news yet again!

While there is an interesting line-up of shows on OTT and television, there is a new project in the making by the makers of ‘Parshuram Season 1’. Casting of ‘Kashi Vishwanath’ has been done by Devtosh Mukherjee. The show is produced by Dillip Sonkar and Raanjit Kawale under the banner of Kamalashree Films Pvt Ltd.

The show is titled ‘Kashi Vishwanath’ and will air on Doordarshan.

A plethora of known faces have come on board for the show. Gagan Malik, who has been seen in ‘Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman’, ‘Vignaharta Ganesha’ among others has been roped in to essay the role of Lord Shiva. Vindhya Tiwari, who gained fame with her stint in ‘Sasural Simar Ka’, ‘Bhakarwadi’, ‘Maddam Sir’ among others will enact the role of Sat/Parvati.

Other names include Vishal Karwal, Gajendra Chauhan, Dipika Chikhlia, Nirbhay Wadhwa, Arun Bakshi and Aman Maheshwari.

Now, according to the latest information coming to our news desk, Akshay Dandekar will also be seen on the show. According to sources, Akshay will play the role of Nandi. Akshay is currently a part of ‘Keh Doon Tumhein’ on Star Plus.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information on your favourite television shows, digital and Bollywood news.