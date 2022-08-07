EXCLUSIVE! Keshav Mehta on bagging Sony TV's Appnapan: I got a call for a look test within a day's time after the audition, everything happened very fast and it was one amazing experience for me

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Appnapan hit the small screens just a few weeks ago.

The show stars Rajshree Thakur and Cezanne Khan in the lead roles.

We all know that Ekta Kapoor's shows are always a treat to watch and this one is also one of them.

The show's story focuses on how Pallavi and Nikhil get separated due to some misunderstandings and live different lives. Appnapan also focuses on single parenting and how the children and parents struggle due to this.

Apart from Rajshree and Cezanne, the show also stars Anju Mahendru, Keshav Mehta, Gautam Ahuja, Shraddha Tripathi, Mrinalini Tyagi, Mehak Ghai and many more.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Keshav who plays the role of Harsh in the show.

What made you say yes to this role? How relatable is your character to you in real life?

So, when I read the brief of this character, Harsh, I was very much thrilled as I always wanted to play a character from the age of 20 to 22. The fact that there are so many shades to this role, inclined me more towards this challenge. In real life, I wouldn't relate a lot with Harsh because I am a really outgoing and fun-loving kind of person who is always seen adding humour to the party. Whereas Harsh has been through so much since he was the first child of Nikhil and Pallavi, he has seen their separation and that has left a strong impact on his life which he is still recovering from.

Tell us about your experience working with the star cast.

It is definitely an honour and a privilege to work with the entire star cast. I used to watch them on TV with my family when I was a kid. Having said that, the kind of learning and motivation I get from them every day is commendable. Apart from that, we all are like a family even after the director says cut.

Is there any interesting story behind bagging this show?

Since I am based in Delhi, I was giving virtual auditions or appearing for offline auditions held there. When I got this audition, I sent it ahead and I got a call the very next day. I was called to Mumbai for a look test. Everything was happening so fast that I had to make last-minute bookings for my flight and hotels. It was thrilling as there was uncertainty about whether I'll get this part or not. But the best part was that I was accompanied by my best friend for this trip. He really motivated me. After bagging the role, I was contacting brokers for finding out a house to stay in Mumbai. That was one amazing experience for me.

