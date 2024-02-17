EXCLUSIVE: Ketaki Kulkarni bags Boyhood Productions' next on Colors starring Fahmaan Khan and Debattama Saha

Tellychakkar earlier reported that actor Fahmaan Khan and Debattama Saha will collaborate for Boyhood Productions' upcoming production. The show will air on Colors TV. There has previously been talk that Fahmaan Khan and Debattama Saha would team up.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Sat, 02/17/2024 - 17:00
Ketaki Kulkarni

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has been on the forefront when it comes to delivering breaking news and exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.

We have been reporting about the latest news on the digital medium where an array of different shows and concepts are in the pipeline yet to be launched and there are some which are already making waves for their success. 

(Also Read: Exclusive! Fahmaan Khan and Debattama Saha come together for Boyhood Productions' next

Tellychakkar earlier reported that actor Fahmaan Khan and Debattama Saha will collaborate for Boyhood Productions' upcoming production. The show will air on Colors TV. There has previously been talk that Fahmaan Khan and Debattama Saha would team up.

However, it has been confirmed that they will come together in Boyhood Productions' upcoming show.

Well now we have another name associated with the project. Ketaki Kulkarni will soon be joining the cast of the show.

Ketaki is known for her stint in shows like Sari, 1920: Horrors of the Heart and Barrister Babu.

As for Fahman and Debattama, Fahmaan Khan is known for his significant performances in television programs like Ishq Mein Marjawan, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, and Apna Time Bhi Aayega have received critical acclaim. Debattama Saha is best recognized for her leading performances in Sony TV's romantic comedy series Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein and Star Plus' love drama Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani. 

(Also Read: Exclusive! Fahmaan Khan and Debattama Saha come together for Boyhood Productions' next

Keep reading this space for more information.
 

TellyChakkar Fahmaan Khan Debattama Saha Boyhood Productions Colors tv Ketaki Kulkarni sari 1920: Horrors of the Heart Barrister Babu
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Sat, 02/17/2024 - 17:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Must Read! It is going to be Shahid Kapoor vs Jr NTR on Dussehra 2024
MUMBAI : Upcoming movie titled Devara part 1 has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time ever since the...
Oh No! After Pavitra Punia-Eijaz Khan’s breakup, Bigg Boss 14th Nishant Singh Malkhani-Nyrra Banerji part ways
MUMBAI :Recently the industry and media were left wondering what went wrong between Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia as...
Exclusive! We shot for Butterflies in a span of 10 hours: Arjun Deswal
MUMBAI : Terribly Tiny Tales has rolled out a new series Butterflies which revolves around the life of three friends...
Exclusive! The entire TTT team was great; Arjun Deswal and Ashoor Kaur are very friendly and professional too: Harsh Gandhi on shooting for Butterflies
MUMBAI : Terribly Tiny Tales has rolled out a new series Butterflies which revolves around the life of three friends...
Woaah! Sakshi Malik looks super hot in red in this new photoshoot
MUMBAI : Indeed one of the most loved and hottest star in B Town is actress Sakshi Malik, with ehr small appearances in...
Really! Bigg Boss 17’s Samarth Jurel reacts to break-up rumors with Isha Malviya
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 17 has been one of the most loved reality shows on Indian Television. The show has had 16 successful...
Recent Stories
Devara
Must Read! It is going to be Shahid Kapoor vs Jr NTR on Dussehra 2024
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Nishant
Oh No! After Pavitra Punia-Eijaz Khan’s breakup, Bigg Boss 14th Nishant Singh Malkhani-Nyrra Banerji part ways
Arjun Deswal
Exclusive! We shot for Butterflies in a span of 10 hours: Arjun Deswal
Samarth
Really! Bigg Boss 17’s Samarth Jurel reacts to break-up rumors with Isha Malviya
Neerja
Interesting: Akshita Tiwari shares BTS footage of Chakri’s DEATH SEQUENCE in Colors’ Neerja!
Kunal Jaisingh and Surbhi Chandna
MUST READ: Netizens spot Kunal Jaisingh and Surbhi Chandna dancing together; trend them as #Surnal
Akka Saheb
Audience Verdict: Netizens are in love with Savi’s BEFITTING REPLY to Akka Saheb’s DOMINATION!