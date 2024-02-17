EXCLUSIVE: Ketaki Kulkarni bags Boyhood Productions' next on Colors starring Fahmaan Khan and Debattama Saha

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has been on the forefront when it comes to delivering breaking news and exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.

We have been reporting about the latest news on the digital medium where an array of different shows and concepts are in the pipeline yet to be launched and there are some which are already making waves for their success.

(Also Read: Exclusive! Fahmaan Khan and Debattama Saha come together for Boyhood Productions' next

Tellychakkar earlier reported that actor Fahmaan Khan and Debattama Saha will collaborate for Boyhood Productions' upcoming production. The show will air on Colors TV. There has previously been talk that Fahmaan Khan and Debattama Saha would team up.

However, it has been confirmed that they will come together in Boyhood Productions' upcoming show.

Well now we have another name associated with the project. Ketaki Kulkarni will soon be joining the cast of the show.

Ketaki is known for her stint in shows like Sari, 1920: Horrors of the Heart and Barrister Babu.

As for Fahman and Debattama, Fahmaan Khan is known for his significant performances in television programs like Ishq Mein Marjawan, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, and Apna Time Bhi Aayega have received critical acclaim. Debattama Saha is best recognized for her leading performances in Sony TV's romantic comedy series Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein and Star Plus' love drama Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani.

(Also Read: Exclusive! Fahmaan Khan and Debattama Saha come together for Boyhood Productions' next

Keep reading this space for more information.

