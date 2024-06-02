Exclusive! Khakee actor Aamir Salim Khan has been roped in for Sony Tv’s Kavya

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Sony Television is one of the most loved channels and they have a lot of successful shows that are going on.

With shows like Ek Duje Ke Vaaste, Beyhadh, Punyashlok Ahilyabai Kuch, Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi etc, the channel has given a lot of successful shows.

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon is a new show that began a few months ago and is doing exceptionally well and has connected with the audience.

The show stars Anuj Sullere, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Mishkat Varma in lead roles.

The show is produced under the banner of DJ's A Creative Unit.

As per sources, Khakee actor Aamir Salim Khan has been roped in for the show.

Not much is known about his character but he would be essaying a pivotal role in the show.

Amir Salim Khan is a known actor of the entertainment industry and he has done a lot of hindi movies and Malayalam television programs.

It will be interesting to see with the entry of Aamir what twists and turns would come on the show.

