EXCLUSIVE! Khushboo Vaidya and Chirag Soni join the cast of Madhur Bhandarkar's Babli Bouncer

The shooting of Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer Babli Bouncer’ has been completed. Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, who has helmed the project, took to Instagram on Thursday and announced the wrap of the film.
chirag-Khushboo

‘Babli Bouncer’ is touted as a coming-of-age feel-good story with a slice-of-life comedic tone set in the real ‘bouncer town’ of North India – Asola Fatepur. Fox Star Studios and Junglee Pictures have produced the drama, which also features Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj and Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles.

We had exclusively updated about Choti Sarrdaarni actor Rishkit Raj and actress Mehnaz Maan are roped in the film Babli Bouncer. Details about their characters are yet to be disclosed.

Now the breaking news is that Khushboo Vaidya and Chirag Soni join the cast of Babli Bouncer, further details about their character are yet to be disclosed. 

“It’s a wrap #BabliBouncer. 3 months, 42 days. Great memories, lovely camaraderie, fabulous teamwork, and Super fun. A big thanks to all my actors, technicians and everyone who has contributed from the inception till the finish,” he wrote.

Latest Video