EXCLUSIVE! Khushbu Tawde RETURNS to Mere Sai in a pivotal role

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai actor Manoj Kolhatkar to enter Sony TV's Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi

Sony TV's long-running show Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi is working wonders on the small screens for some years now.

The show has managed to garner huge praises from the viewers.

Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi has seen lots of talented actors appearing on the show.

The show has been successfully running on small screens for a very long time now.  

Mere Sai started airing on the small screens from 25th September onwards in 2017.

It's been four years now and the show is working wonders.

The show has witnessed many new tracks which have amazed the viewers for their faith in Sai Baba.

TellyChakkar exclusively updated that the show is going to take a leap in the show wherein there will be a lot of changes thereafter the leap. New storylines would be introduced, but it is not clear to us that leap would be of how many years.

Now, the breaking is that Khushbu Tawde is all set to return to the show as Tejaswi. Further details about the track are yet to be disclosed. Mere Sai- Shraddha Aur Saburi stars Tushar Dalvi in the lead role along with Kishori Godbole, and Vaibhav Mangle in supporting roles.

The show is bankrolled by Dashami Creations.

Also read: Tushar Dalvi: Difficult times are sometimes a blessing in disguise

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

