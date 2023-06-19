Exclusive! Kinshuk Vaidya talks about the show “Woh To Hai Albelaa” going off-air and how he would like to play a psycho lover in his next project

MUMBAI: Kinshuk Vaidya is a well-known actor in the television industry and he has achieved a good fan following.

He began his career has a child artist in the serial Shaka Laka Boom Boom and made his Bollywood debut with the film “Raju Chacha” alongside Ajay Devgan, Kajol, Rishi Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

As a grown-up, he returned back to television with the show Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka. Later on, he also was a part of the popular show Karn Sangini.

Currently, he is seen as Nakul in Star Bharat’s successful show Woh To Hai Albelaa. The show will be going off – air in a few days from now.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him to express how he feels about the show going off-air and if he is open to negative roles in his future projects?

How do you feel with the show is going off-air? Will you miss coming on the sets?

When you are doing a show, life is simple. Now, when it's over, you need to work hard to keep yourself fit. You have to take care of yourself and keep yourself prepared for the new stuff. So, when a show goes off-air, the hard work is different. Of course, when the show is on, we come on sets and have fun with the star cast. Now that we don’t have to come on sets, things will be different.

How was it from playing a lead on the show to a parallel lead in the show?

I agreed to the show as Rajan Shahi sir and I have been trying to work together since since 2015. Whenever they offered me a show, I couldn’t do it as I used to already sign some other show. This time, things worked out. He told me that when he was writing Nakul, he kept me in mind and when a producer tells you such a thing, it feels really special. Initially in television, I used to write a character keeping an actor in mind. It only used to happen in movies. So, I thought in a way that he is respecting me and I wanted to do it for him. I enjoyed this journey. Kanha and Nakul’s character is very special. If one of the characters go missing, the show looks incomplete.

I am happy that the audience loved Nakul’s character, his story, the connection with his brother and the love story that kept coming and going.

What type of roles would you like to play in future? Are you open in playing something negative or grey?

Of course, why not. I will look at it as a character. No one is negative. Everyone has a perspective, thinking that the person is opposite of the character being played. Take example of Shah Rukh Khan in Darr. He went crazy for love, so according to him, he was right. But, for the world, it was wrong. So, I look forward to playing negative or psycho roles.

Well, there is no doubt that the actor has come a long way and today, his character Nakul had become a household name. Fans would miss watching him on-screen.

