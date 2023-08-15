EXCLUSIVE! Kishori Shahane on her family's reaction to Bhavani's character in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: I am very much contrast to my what I play on-screen, my mother sometimes laughs at me seeing my scenes

MUMBAI: Kishori Shahane is impressing one and all with her amazing performance as Bhavani Chavan in Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

She has been portraying a pivotal role in the show ever since the beginning.

Kishori's character is one of them who has been retained from the show along with Bharati Patil and Shailesh Datar.

The viewers are loving how her character has shaped up so far.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Kishori who opened up on the show and much more.

Bhavani is a very conservative lady which is why Savi and she are at loggerheads. But eventually, Savi will also end up in a family like that post her marriage with Ishaan. So, what will be Bhavani's take on this? Will your equation with her change?

My main goal is that Savi should get married. I am okay if she is married in a conservative family. For me, I am just satisfied that at least she is married.

The viewers feel that in the future track, Bhavani and Surekha will join hands to give a hard time to Savi. What do you have to say about it?

Bhavani's logic is very normal that a girl should get married and look after her family and have kids. She is not changing with time as she has always been like that. Bhavani feels that if she doesn't keep that discipline then her family will get scattered. Her ultimate goal is to make sure the family stays together.

What is your family's reaction seeing you like this on-screen?

My son Bobby Vij is mature enough to understand that I am just playing my part. He is also an actor and all set to star as a lead in a Hindi feature film. I don't know what he will do in his career in future but for now, he is playing a hero. My mother is a typical serial audience. She has not watched many Hindi shows. Being a Maharashtrian, she watches Marathi shows. She started watching my show for me. Then she got glued to the show. My nature is completely opposite of what I play on-screen. I am a happy person. I am quite liberal. My mother sometimes laughs at me seeing my scenes.

