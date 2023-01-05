Exclusive! Krip Suri to enter Colors show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal

MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that Colors is running some great shows so far

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal is one of them that has been everyone's favourite.

Reem Shaikh, Karan Kundrra and Gashmeer Mahajani starrer show has worked wonders.

Over the period of time, the show has witnessed several twists and turns and also marked many new entries.

The show is now gearing up for yet another new entry to spice up the drama

We have exclusively learnt that actor Krip Suri is roped in for the show.

Nothing much is known about Krip's character yet.

Well, we are sure that Krip's entry will definitely bring interesting twists and turns to the story

The show is produced by Inspire Films

