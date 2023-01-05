Exclusive! Krip Suri to enter Colors show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal

Popular TV actor Krip Suri is roped in to play a pivotal role in Colors show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 05/01/2023 - 17:56
Krip

MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that Colors is running some great shows so far 

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal is one of them that has been everyone's favourite.

Reem Shaikh, Karan Kundrra and Gashmeer Mahajani starrer show has worked wonders.

Over the period of time, the show has witnessed several twists and turns and also marked many new entries.

The show is now gearing up for yet another new entry to spice up the drama

We have exclusively learnt that actor Krip Suri is roped in for the show.

Nothing much is known about Krip's character yet.

Well, we are sure that Krip's entry will definitely bring interesting twists and turns to the story 

How excited are you for Krip's entry? Tell us in the comments.

The show is produced by Inspire Films

Stay tuned to tellychakkar for all the latest updates 

 

 

 

Krip Suri Tere Ishq mein Ghayal Inspire Films Reem Shaikh Karan Kundrra Gashmeer Mahajani
Exclusive! Krip Suri to enter Colors show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal
