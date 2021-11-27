EXCLUSIVE! Krip Suri gets CANDID about his character Andhak, challenges he faces while shooting for Baal Shiv, and more

MUMBAI: Baal Shiv is produced by one of the most celebrated production houses, Essel Vision. It is well known for blockbuster reality Shows on Zee TV, and who can forget the magic of Zara in Ishq Subhan Allah?

Also read: INTERESTING! Mouli Ganguly REVEALS the reason behind her long break from TV and returning with &TV's Baal Shiv

The newly launched show has been garnering positive responses from viewers. We got in touch with the charismatic Krip Suri, who will be seen playing the character of Andhak in the show. He had some interesting answers to share. Read on.

What made you agree to take up a character like Andhak in Baal Shiv?

If you see my repertoire, I have always taken up characters that are prominent and interesting. It isn't really important for me to pick lead characters. The character should have some prominence in the show and scope to explore with it. When I heard about Andhak, I felt that the character will stand out. If I am blessed to perform how the character how it is expected to, then fans will surely love it. The character is extremely cruel and portrays negativity that you wouldn't have seen on television till now.

Andhak was Shiv and Parvati's offspring, but he ends up falling in love with her, so you will understand how his graph would go.

What kind of challenges have you faced while doing a mythological show?

Challenges are everywhere. The diction is not what we would use on daily basis. The postures that one needs to portray are exactly like, "I am the king of the world." The difficult part that I feel is the Hindi that is used in mythological shows. Once you begin practising it then it becomes your routine. I am still learning it, so yes I would call it the major challenge here. If there are no challenges to prove your craft then the character isn't strong enough. It should make you analyse your potential, so yes, challenges are everywhere.

Any qualities that you admire about your character?

The whole thought of Andhak falling for Parvati and his intention on killing his own father Shiva to marry Parvati. Being a son, he wants to get married to his mother. This completely portrays that the character is cruel and negative. Having a grey shade, in reality, is also quite appealing. People are attracted to devils more than good people. So I am hoping that people would really appreciate my character in the show.

It will be interesting to see how the actor shall add spark to the show.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more such updates!