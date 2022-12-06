EXCLUSIVE! Krushag Ghuge ENTERS Sony Tv's Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 in a pivotal role

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 has still kept the essence of Ram and Priya's love story and the fans are in awe of the ensemble cast of the show, as the show proceeds there are new members added to the family while some have bid adieu.

Now the breaking news is that Krushag Ghuge enters Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 as Ishan, further details about his character are yet to be disclosed. We can't wait to see what twist will the actor bring to the show.

Currently, Priya comes to Mumbai with Pihu for Sara di's wedding, Pihu meets Ram and calls him ‘pappa’ as he addresses her as ‘Beti’. Ram brings a smile to her face as he buys a cupcake for her. But after having the cupcake, Pihu falls sick and Priya comes rushing. Later, Pihu reveals to Priya that a green-eyed man had gifted her a cupcake. This makes Priya doubtful and she becomes nervous thinking that maybe Pihu has met Ram.

