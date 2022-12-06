EXCLUSIVE! Krushag Ghuge ENTERS Sony Tv's Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 in a pivotal role

But after having the cupcake, Pihu falls sick and Priya comes rushing. Later, Pihu reveals to Priya that a green-eyed man had gifted her a cupcake. This makes Priya doubtful and she becomes nervous thinking that maybe Pihu has met Ram. 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 06/12/2022 - 13:05
EXCLUSIVE! Krushag Ghuge ENTERS Sony Tv's Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 in a pivotal role

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

Also read: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Woah! Ram’s cupcake makes Pihu sick, Priya comes rushing

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the Entertainment industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment world.

Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 has still kept the essence of Ram and Priya's love story and the fans are in awe of the ensemble cast of the show, as the show proceeds there are new members added to the family while some have bid adieu. 

Now the breaking news is that Krushag Ghuge enters Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 as Ishan, further details about his character are yet to be disclosed. We can't wait to see what twist will the actor bring to the show. 

Currently, Priya comes to Mumbai with Pihu for Sara di's wedding, Pihu meets Ram and calls him ‘pappa’ as he addresses her as ‘Beti’. Ram brings a smile to her face as he buys a cupcake for her. But after having the cupcake, Pihu falls sick and Priya comes rushing. Later, Pihu reveals to Priya that a green-eyed man had gifted her a cupcake. This makes Priya doubtful and she becomes nervous thinking that maybe Pihu has met Ram.

Also Read: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Woah! Ram’s cupcake makes Pihu sick, Priya comes rushing

Nakuul Mehta Ram Ram Kapoor Disha Parmar Priya Kapoor Bade Acche Lagte Hain Sakshi Tanwar Priya Sony TV TellyChakkar Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 06/12/2022 - 13:05

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bhuvan Bam to appear as lead in new web series 'Taaza Khabar'
MUMBAI: Celebrated digital content creator and actor Bhuvan Bam is gearing up to play the protagonist in the upcoming...
Celebrities are judged by people who don’t realize what mental pressure they are going through- Delnaaz Irani
MUMBAI: While actress Delnaaz Irani is not one to indulge in replying to each and every negative comment about her on...
Bhuvan Bam to appear as lead in new web series 'Taaza Khabar'
MUMBAI : Celebrated digital content creator and actor Bhuvan Bam is gearing up to play the protagonist in the upcoming...
Leading Fashion Designer Prathyusha Garimella found dead in Hyderabad
MUMBAI: Prominent celebrity fashion designer Prathyusha Garimella allegedly committed suicide at her boutique studio in...
EXCLUSIVE! Krushag Ghuge ENTERS Sony Tv's Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 in a pivotal role
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Also read:...
Kumkum Bhagya: Oh no! Prachi trusts Pallavi
MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya starring Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chapekar is all set to keep the audience...
Recent Stories
Leading Fashion Designer Prathyusha Garimella found dead in Hyderabad
Leading Fashion Designer Prathyusha Garimella found dead in Hyderabad
Latest Video