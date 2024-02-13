Exclusive! Krushna Abhishek reveals why he doesn’t accept the offer of Bigg Boss; talks about the contestant who deserved to win season 17 of the show

MUMBAI: Krushna Abhishek is one of the most popular and loved personalities on television. The actor has come up the hard way with a lot of passion and dedication.

He ruled the television screens with his performance as Sapna in one of the most successful comedy shows on television, The Kapil Sharma Show.

Krushna is also a part of the film industry; he has been part of blockbuster movies like Bol Bachchan and Entertainment.

While originally, he was only known for being Govinda's nephew, he has currently created a dignified identity for himself and is respected for his talents.

He was last seen hosting Bigg Boss Buzz, where the ex-contestants and family members come and speak about the show. The contestants and audience were left in splits and loved having him as the host of the show.

These days the actor is making headlines for his upcoming show on History channel titled “OMG! Yeh Hai Mera India” where he would be the host.

ALSO READ : Krushna Abhishek reveals why he wasn’t allowed to enter this reality show

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him why he doesn’t do Bigg Boss and revealed which contestant he thought would win the show.

Every year you have been offered Bigg Boss. What is the reason you decline the show?

Every Year I get the offer of the show and COLORS is like family to me. The head of the channel Sheetal is also a very close friend of ours but the I have my choices and reasons of not doing the show as I am already hosting Bigg Boss Buzz and it’s like my show. Even during “Weekend Ka Vaar” I get a chance to work with Salman then why should I enter the house? I feel Kashmera can do the show as her nature is very apt for the show’s concept.

Who were you supporting this season?

Munawar deserved to win the show and he is a good person and he has come up with a lot of hard work and dedication. I am happy for his win, but then I was equally disappointed when Ankita didn’t win. Not because she is our close friend but she also deserved it as her journey was good. At least she should have been in the top two.

Who do you think is the one contestant who didn’t deserve to be in the show?

Aoora, I have no clue why the makers called him from Korea as he was completely lost in the game.

Well, there is no doubt that Ankita too deserved to win the show and it would be interesting to see Krushna on the show.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : What? Did you know that Krushna Abhishek was paid ONLY this much, in his struggling days? The actor reflects on his 20-year journey!