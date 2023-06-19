Exclusive! Krutika Desai roped in as lead for Shemaroo Umang’s new show!

Shemaroo Umang has been creating some fantastic shows that have grabbed the viewers' attention and it looks like they have some more exciting things coming up.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 06/19/2023 - 19:01
Shemaroo Umang’s new show

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline which will soon go on floors. There are some shows that are all set for a launch in the upcoming days. Some are already on air and entertaining the viewers.

Shemaroo Umang has been creating some fantastic shows that have grabbed the viewers' attention and it looks like they have some more exciting things coming up.

As per reports, the channel is coming up with a new show that was allegedly produced by Beyond Dreams.


Beyond Dreams Entertainment,  has produced many television shows and films. Among the TV shows produced by him is Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, Sadda Haq, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, and Ishq Mein Marjawan to name a few.

It is said that the new show is produced by Inspire films.
 While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoing events in the industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment industry.

As per sources, Krutika Desai has been roped in as the lead for a new show for Shemaroo Umang.

Krutika Desai is a film, theatre, and television actress. In the 90s, she gained initial fame in the serial Buniyad and later for her role of Vishkanya in the popular fantasy series Chandrakanta. She was the first television actress to go bald for a show, Uttaran. In recent times, she was seen in various TV serials like Ram Milaayi Jodi, Uttaran, Mere Angne Mein, Shakti, and Pandya Store.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:  Chic! Check out these gorgeous prints aced by Krutika Desai

 

 

Shemaroo Umang Beyond Dreams yash pattnaik Inspire Films Krutika Desai Buniyad Ram Milaayi Jodi Uttaran Mere Angne Mein Shakti and Pandya Store.
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 06/19/2023 - 19:01

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Rabb Se Hai Dua actor Lokit Phulwani: Fashion trends are ever-changing and what’s important is the style and the right attitude
MUMBAI: If you are in the entertainment industry and your job demands you to face the camera, then along with acting,...
Dhruv Tara: What! Dhruv and Tara’s wedding plans in trouble
MUMBAI : Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! Check out the first week nominated contestants; one of them would say goodbye on the Weekend
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Bigg...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Terrible! Angad questions Sahiba’s character over the preganancy report!
MUMBAI : Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Exclusive! Krutika Desai roped in as lead for Shemaroo Umang’s new show!
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.A...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 : Kya Baat Hai! Jad Hadid is the hottest guy of this season as the female contestants are smitten over his dashing looks
MUMBAI : Jad Hadid is one of the most famous supermodels in Lebanon and he is considered one of the richest models...
Recent Stories
television premiere of her film Mili
Janhvi Kapoor pens down a heartfelt letter for all dads out there, ahead of the television premiere of her film Mili
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shiv Shakti
Did you know Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti shot with 50+ real pandits?
Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti
Did you know Zee TV’s 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti' lead actress Nikki Sharma has an ‘Adi Shakti’ tattoo on her left arm?
Adhyaya Shiv Shakti
Arjun Bijlani feels blessed as Varanasi's young pandits pray along with him for the success of Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti
Rajath Sain
EXCLUSIVE! Yeh Hai Chahatein actor Rajath Sain to enter Shemaroo's show Shravani
Nikki Sharma
Nikki Sharma to play ‘Shakti’ in Zee TV's Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti
Rajeev Sen
Must Read! Rajeev Sen confirms divorce with Charu Asopa, says “couldn't hold on to each other…”