Exclusive! Krutika Desai roped in as lead for Shemaroo Umang’s new show!

Shemaroo Umang has been creating some fantastic shows that have grabbed the viewers' attention and it looks like they have some more exciting things coming up.

As per reports, the channel is coming up with a new show that was allegedly produced by Beyond Dreams.



Beyond Dreams Entertainment, has produced many television shows and films. Among the TV shows produced by him is Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, Sadda Haq, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, and Ishq Mein Marjawan to name a few.

It is said that the new show is produced by Inspire films.

As per sources, Krutika Desai has been roped in as the lead for a new show for Shemaroo Umang.

Krutika Desai is a film, theatre, and television actress. In the 90s, she gained initial fame in the serial Buniyad and later for her role of Vishkanya in the popular fantasy series Chandrakanta. She was the first television actress to go bald for a show, Uttaran. In recent times, she was seen in various TV serials like Ram Milaayi Jodi, Uttaran, Mere Angne Mein, Shakti, and Pandya Store.

