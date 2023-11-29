Exclusive! Kruttika Desai is extremely humble and watching her perform is breath-taking: Shabaaz Abhullah Badi

Shabaaz, in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, spoke about his experience shooting for the show and his bond with his co-actors Rohit and Priyanshi.
Kruttika

MUMBAI : Pandya Store won the hearts of its masses ever since it first premiered on television. While iit was earlier seen that the was a show about three brothers and how they love as a family and go through struggles while being each other’s support system.

The show took a leap and it now witnesses Rohit Chandel and Priyanshi Yadav in the leading roles. Shabaaz Abdullah Badi plays an important role in the show as Bhaven Makwana. We got in touch with Shabaaz to know his experience shooting for the show and his bond with his co-actors Rohit and Priyanshi. 

(Also Read: Pandya Store: Oh No! Natasha shocked with Dhaval’s betrayal once again

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Shabaaz mentioned, “I am very happy to be a part of the show and it has been performing well on the TRP charts as well. The audience is fond of the first season and it was a superhit. There has been a sudden change in the cast with new people coming in and a new family too. Also the reception of the Makwana family in Pandya Store was introduced in grey shade so the acceptance will happen gradually although, it is already doing well on the BARC rating charts.”

When asked about what is the X-factor he likes most about his role, Shabaaz shared, “Well, my character has everything, all the elements from anger to sadness and everything accept romance. I also love the knok-jhoks which happen with my on-screen wife. He has anger issues and they fight a lot but at the same time he is managing the relationship. So apart from romance there is everything and if that is incorporated it would be complete but obviously, it is not justified to the character.”

Shabaaz also mentioned that everyone bonds extremely well on the show and they are all like a family.

He mentioned, “Everyone from Ankur Mallviya to Sayli Chaudhari and others, we all bond very well not only off-screen but on-screen too. I would specially like to mention Kruttika Desai, who is truly and inspiration. She is super talented and there are times when I visit her and watch her acting and performing. We also play tons of pranks and many other fun activities on the sets of the show. “ 

(Also Read: What!!! Natasha and Dhaval to get DIVORCED amid Isha – Chiku’s wedding ceremony in Star Plus’ Pandya Store

Well said Shabaaz!

