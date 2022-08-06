EXCLUSIVE! Kuldeep Singh Chauhan shares his experience of casting actors for Sony SAB's Pushpa Impossible, says, "I really felt humbled when JD Majethia sir appreciated my work in front of everyone"

MUMBAI : JD Majethia's Hats Off Production has presented some of the most memorable and amazing shows for the viewers in the past several years.

The ace director-producer-actor is one multi-talented personality who has always been entertaining the viewers with light-hearted content.

The ace producer recently rolled out a new show titled Pushpa Impossible on Sony SAB.

Pushpa Impossible is a show which is way more different than the saas-bahu drama and it is something which we always get to see in all Hats Off Production shows.

The casting of the show is done by ace casting director Kuldeep Singh Chauhan.

As the show has rolled out a few episodes, TellyChakkar got in touch with Kuldeep who spoke about his casting journey in the show and also his experience of working with JD Majethia.

How was the journey of casting for the show?

The journey was incredible. We had considered options from the various industries including the South industry for the lead actress but finally locked Karuna Pandey for the role. It does get challenging to cast for such characters but the process was extremely satisfying after seeing the results. The promos have got a great response and I am sure the viewers will love the show too.

How is it to work with JD Majethia?

I have always enjoyed working with him. He is such a down-to-earth person. The one thing that I love about him the most is his vision which is extremely powerful. Also, I would like to mention that JD sir had called me on the set and appreciated my work in front of everyone. He took out some time for the same which means a lot to me. He is one such person who is extremely jolly and fun to work with. JD sir has always treated all his employees equally. He makes sure to give the same amount of respect to each and every one. It made me feel really good that as a casting director, I got the same amount of love and appreciation for my work. For me, he is a Godly person.

How was the experience casting the supporting actors for the show?

Just like the show's lead the hero or the heroine, the supporting actors are pillars of any show. We had faced a few challenges while picking up actors for the supporting characters as well but everything went well and we managed to create a beautiful star cast which will take the show to next level.

Kuldeep is also known for his excellent casting in another Hats Off Productions show Wagle Ki Duniya.

Many congratulations to Kuldeep and the team for Pushpa Impossible!

