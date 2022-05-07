EXCLUSIVE! Kulshreshtha's to get a MASSIVE SHOCK as Anubhav dies in Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey; A new love interest soon to enter Gungun's life

The couple is having an intimate time and Anubhav asks her to wait in the hotel room as he goes to the police station to give the statement but Gungun insists. 

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Tue, 07/05/2022 - 11:23
Anubhav-Gungun

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. StarPlus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back memories of the '90s. The family is fun-loving and likes music and cricket. The show is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali show, ‘Khorkuto’.

Also read: Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Shocking! Charu’s ploy to separate Anubhava and Gungun, Anubhav feels betrayed by his actions

The show is gearing up for a major twist in the upcoming track. As we see in the current track of the show Anubhav and Gungun's romance blooms in Mumbai as they reconcile with each other, on the other hand, Akriti plans to make it difficult for them. The couple is having an intimate time and Anubhav asks her to wait in the hotel room as he goes to the police station to give the statement but Gungun insists. Here, Gungun plans birthday surprise for Anubhav in Mumbai while Akriti has decorated their home back home. 

Well, now the breaking news, rather shocking news is that Anubhav will die in the show, Manan is not quitting the show but this shall be his exit. The makers have already begun hunting for a new love interest for Gungun and a lead for the show. This twist is indeed one of the massive tracks that a show shall witness as Anubhav's character and the story ends. What can the viewers expect from Akriti's character as well as the Kulshreshthas? 

What is your take on this upcoming twist? 

Also read: Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Woah! Anubhav and Gungun stand against Akriti’s threat to call the police

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com 


 

Yesha Rughani Gungun Anubhav Manan Joshi Star Plus Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey riddhesh Garima Delnaaz Irani nishnigandha wad Sandeep Rajora Akriti Riya Bhattacharje TellyChakkar
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Tue, 07/05/2022 - 11:23

