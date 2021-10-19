EXCLUSIVE: Kumkum Bhagya actress Mridula Oberoi to enter Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Chahatein!

MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is one of the most loved shows on Star Plus.

The show stars Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur in the lead roles and the audience cannot have enough of watching their chemistry in the show. Well, the show currently witnesses a highpoint drama wherein there is a new twist being planned. (Also Read: Big twist! Rudra to kill Sanya in Yeh Hai Chahatein)

According to information received, actress Mridula Oberoi, who is currently a part of Kumkum Bhagya has been roped in for the show. She will be seen as Inspector Saanchi Chautala.

According to sources, Mridula’s track in Kumkum Bhagya is not expected to resume for a while and hence she has taken up the show as she believes that playing different roles makes her a versatile actress and also broadens her horizons.

We recently reported about the show going to the famous film Ajnabee way wherein Armaan will ask Rudra to let Preesha spend a night with him and let Sanya get romantic with Rudra. It will happen during Rudra’s concert where he will get drunk and Armaan will try to take advantage of it.

It will be interesting to see how Mridula’s character contributes to the changing plot of the storyline ahead.

How excited are you to watch Mridula in Yeh Hai Chahatein? Let us know in the comment section below! (Also Read: Big twist! Rudra to kill Sanya in Yeh Hai Chahatein)