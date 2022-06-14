Exclusive! Kumkum Bhagya fame Vin Rana bags an exciting project; details inside

The project is produced by renowned producers Vinod Tomar and Jaya Tomar which is titled Tu Tez. Vin Rana will be playing the lead role.

 

Exclusive! Kumkum Bhagya fame Vin Rana bags an exciting project; details inside

Well, a lot of tv actors are now exploring various content and proving themselves.

Web shows, reality shows and music videos are quite in trend today.

A lot of actors are trying their hands in this and fans simply love seeing their favourite stars experimenting with different things.

Popular tv actor Vin Rana who is known for his role Purab in Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya has bagged a new project.

The actor will be seen in a music video titled Tu Tez.

The music video is based on the pool party theme.

Renowned director Sayan Roy has directed this music video. He has also directed several music videos previously.

The music video is produced by Vinod Tomar and Jaya Tomar.

They are all set to produce a film as well.

Vin Rana will be seen playing the lead in this music video.

How excited are you for Vin's music video? Tell us in the comments

