Exclusive! Kumkum Bhagya fame Vin Rana bags an exciting project; details inside

Popular tv actor Vin Rana who is known for his role Purab in Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya has bagged a new project.

The actor will be seen in a music video titled Tu Tez.

The music video is based on the pool party theme.

Renowned director Sayan Roy has directed this music video. He has also directed several music videos previously.

The music video is produced by Vinod Tomar and Jaya Tomar.

They are all set to produce a film as well.

Vin Rana will be seen playing the lead in this music video.

