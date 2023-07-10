EXCLUSIVE! Kunwar Amar roped in for Star Plus' show Anupamaa?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the entertainment world.

Star Plus' show Anupamaa is one such show which is watched across the entire nation.

Also, the show has gained a lot of popularity across various countries.

Rupali Ganguly starrer show has always been at the top of TRP charts.

Anupamaa has been running on small screens for three years and the show has witnessed several ups and downs.

In the recent turn of events, Sagar Parekh aka Samar's character was shown dead.

This was the major turning point in the story and ever since then, many new twists are added to the show to keep the viewers hooked to the screen.

Several new characters have been introduced to spice up the storyline.

TellyChakkar has an exclusive update that actor Kunwar Amar is all set to enter the show soon.

Nothing much is known about Kunwar's character yet.

Amid the Shah family fighting with Suresh to get justice for Samar's death, new characters will be seen making an entry in the storyline.

Kunwar Amar began his career as a contestant on dance-based reality show Dance India Dance.

He is known for India's dance-based teen drama Dil Dosti Dance as Reyansh Singhania.

Amar has also been a part of several reality shows.

