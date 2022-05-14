Exclusive! Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fame Rohit Bakshi to play a pivotal role in Star Plus’ Anupamaa?

If sources from the sets of Anupamaa are to be believed, then Kyunki Saas Bhi Bahu Thi fame Rohit Bakshi might play a pivotal role in the Star Plus’ show.
Rohit Bakshi

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been the most adored show on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary topics educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence to live-in relationships and other family problems.

As we know, Anupamaa and Anuj are going to get married in the show. Along with their fans, even Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna and Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly cannot keep calm as they will soon be known as Mr and Mrs Anuj Kapadia.

Also read: Latest Update! Actress Puja Banerjee to join the cast of Anupamaa – Namastey America, deets inside

Now, we have a latest update regarding the serial. A source from the sets has revealed that TV actor Rohit Bakshi, who is famous for his roles in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as Vishal and Kahiin Toh Hoga as Piyush Raheja, will play a pivotal role in Anupamaa!

If sources are to be believed, his role would bring in a lot of changes, either positive or negative, in the lives of Anupamaa, Vanraj, and Anuj. However, more details about his role are not out yet.

Also read: Anupamaa: Upcoming Dhamaka! New members to enter in Anuj-Anupamaa’s life


In the current track, the haldi rasam of Anuj and Anupamaa is being enjoyed by the family members.

So are you excited for his entry in the show?

Do let us know your views on the same.

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.
 

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 12:42

