Exclusive: Lakshay Handa, Mouli Ganguly and Prapti Shukla roped in for Dangal TV 's next!

According to the latest information coming to our news desk MAJ production (Mrinal Abhigyan Jha) is all set to bring a new show on Dangal TV.

Dangal TV has been presenting some off beat and unique projects and while it has some in the pipeline there is a fresh update from its kitty.

For this project, Lakshay Handa, Prapti Shukla and Mouli Ganguly have been roped in to play titular roles.

Lakshay has been seen in Shakti Astitva ke Ehsas Ki while Prapti has been seen in shows such as Radhakrishn and Wagle Ki Duniya.

As for Mouli, she shot to immense fame with her stint in Kahin Kissii Roz and was also seen in Jamai Raja on Zee TV.

