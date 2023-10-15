Exclusive! Leena Jumani to enter Star Plus show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si

The show is doing great as it's filled with some very interesting twists and turns and even the journey of the characters are very much appreciated.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sun, 10/15/2023 - 17:37
Leena Jumani

MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea: Winning Against All Odds. The show addresses the story of Vandana who wins against all odds on her way to become a successful singer and become a part of the music industry with her unusual voice.

Also read - https://www.tellychakkar.com/spoiler-alert/baatein-kuch-ankahee-si-oh-no-sonia-returns-kunal-s-life-ruin-it-all-over-again-231015

The show is doing great as it's filled with some very interesting twists and turns and even the journey of the characters are very much appreciated. 

Talking about characters, it seems that there's going to be a new character to be introduced soon.

As you know that Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront for bringing to you the latest update from the world of entertainment.

So we're here with the latest update about the show.

As per sources, Leena Jumani has been roped in for the show. Her role in the show has not yet been revealed but it is said to be a pivotal part.

Leena Jumani is an Indian actress who has mesmerized the audience with her beauty and performance, right from the beginning of her career.

Leena is known for serials like, Koi Aane Ko Hai, Kumkum Bhagya, Bandini, Appnapan... Badalte Rishto Ka, Ek Nayi Chhoti Si Zindagi, Bandhan and many more.

Apart from serials, the actress has also given amazing performances in movies like Himmatwala, Sathiyo Chalyo, Sirf Ek and Khodaldham.

It's surely going to be amazing seeing Leena once again on screen and the storyline will be filled with twists and turns for sure.

Also read - https://www.tellychakkar.com/spoiler-alert/baatein-kuch-ankahee-si-shocking-vandana-calls-her-wedding-vaibhav-230829

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Leena Jumani Kumkum Bhagya Bandini Bandhan Koi aane ko hai Himmatwala Rajan Shahi Director’s Kut Ketaki Kulkarni Star Plus Karanveer Mehra Mohit Malik Sayli Salunkhe TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sun, 10/15/2023 - 17:37

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol follows father's footsteps, here's how
MUMBAI: Karan Deol made his Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas in 2019, a romantic drama directed by his father...
Wow! Aamir Khan expresses his liking towards daughter Ira Khan's fiancé, here's what he has to say
MUMBAI: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on November 18, 2022. Now,...
5 actresses who have played promising tough cop roles that are a must watch!
MUMBAI: In the vast and diverse world of cinema, numerous talented actresses have fearlessly portrayed tough cop roles...
Exclusive! Leena Jumani to enter Star Plus show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Woah! Salman Khan laughed when Sonakshi Sinha revealed the amount of her first salary, asked her to buy him a gift
MUMBAI: Sonakshi Sinha was still in college when she landed her first job and even though her father Shatrughan Sinha...
Must read! Jawan star Nayanthara reveals how face value doesn't work anymore when it comes to impressing the audience
MUMBAI: ‘Lady Superstar’ Nayanthara is currently basking in the success of her film Jawan, which also marked her...
Recent Stories
Sunny Deol
Wow! Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol follows father's footsteps, here's how
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sa
Miraculous Tribute to Motherhood: Kartik Krishnamurthy's 'Maa Meri Maa' Brings Judge Neeti Mohan to Tears!
Swastik Tiwari
Exclusive! Swastik Tiwari roped in for &tv show Atal
Rajeev Kumar
Rajeev Kumar on being part of Jahan Chand Rehta Hain: The show is very inspirational
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya
Oh No! Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya reveals why she can't take pictures; 'I can't bring myself to...'
Saanand Verma
Saanand Verma: Theatre forms the truest connection with the audience during an act
Dharampatnii
Wow! Dharampatnii fame actress Kritika Singh Yadav sheds light on the early conclusion of the show just after a 10-month run