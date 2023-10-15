Exclusive! Leena Jumani to enter Star Plus show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si

MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea: Winning Against All Odds. The show addresses the story of Vandana who wins against all odds on her way to become a successful singer and become a part of the music industry with her unusual voice.

The show is doing great as it's filled with some very interesting twists and turns and even the journey of the characters are very much appreciated.

Talking about characters, it seems that there's going to be a new character to be introduced soon.

As per sources, Leena Jumani has been roped in for the show. Her role in the show has not yet been revealed but it is said to be a pivotal part.

Leena Jumani is an Indian actress who has mesmerized the audience with her beauty and performance, right from the beginning of her career.

Leena is known for serials like, Koi Aane Ko Hai, Kumkum Bhagya, Bandini, Appnapan... Badalte Rishto Ka, Ek Nayi Chhoti Si Zindagi, Bandhan and many more.

Apart from serials, the actress has also given amazing performances in movies like Himmatwala, Sathiyo Chalyo, Sirf Ek and Khodaldham.

It's surely going to be amazing seeing Leena once again on screen and the storyline will be filled with twists and turns for sure.

