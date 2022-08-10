Exclusive! Lovepantii fame Shaan Shashank Mishra to be a part of Haadsa season 4

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront for bringing the latest updates to you from the world of entertainment.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Fri, 02/24/2023 - 14:46
Exclusive! Lovepantii fame Shaan Shashank Mishra to be a part of Haadsa season 4

MUMBAI :The entertainment world always seems glamorous and desirable, but there are always two sides to a coin. TV actor Shaan Shashank Mishra, known for his roles in ‘Abhay’, ‘Lovepantii’, ‘Kaun? Who Did It?’, ‘Choti Sarrdaarni’, and more, has worked on both sides of the camera. He shared and agreed that casting couch does exist in the entertainment world.

Shaan Shashank Mishra has always left a mark with his performance.

Also read -  Shaan Shashank Mishra shares about how a casting director asked him for favours in return for the lead role in a TV show; says casting couch is real

Now as per sources, the actor has been roped in for Colors UK crime show ‘Haadsa Season 4’.

Shaan was also a part of the show’s season 2 and now he’s going to be a part again in season 4.

Shaan Shashank Mishra is recognized for his role performance in Lovepantii.

Also read - EXCLUSIVE! Shaan Mishra and Rutpanna Aishwarya bag Dangal TV's Crime Alert

Are you excited to see Shaan once again?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Shaan Shashank Mishra Abhay Lovepantii Kaun? Who Did It? Choti Sarrdaarni Student of The Year 1 Always Kabhi Kabhi Bullett Raja Yaara Sheezan Khan TV actor TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Fri, 02/24/2023 - 14:46

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
“Someone Please Call the Fire Brigade”; yell Rubina Dilaik’s Fans, Here’s why
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Tellyworld and this time, we have to claim some fire...
Vijay Varma is a fashion insignia as he dons a lavish white attire at Berlin International Film Festival 2023
MUMBAI: When it comes to endeavoring a new fashion style, Vijay Varma is one actor who never leaves a chance to leave...
Bigg Boss 16’s Soundarya Sharma breaks her silence on dating rumors with Sajid Khan, says “society should stop looking at us through the narrow prism”
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has been one of the most popular and loved reality shows on Indian Television. The show has had 15...
Exclusive! Lovepantii fame Shaan Shashank Mishra to be a part of Haadsa season 4
MUMBAI :The entertainment world always seems glamorous and desirable, but there are always two sides to a coin. TV...
From styling stalwarts like Khiladi Akshay Kumar to Thalapathy Vijay, meet Komal Shahani, who talks about her working experience!
MUMBAI: Most memorable characters grab our attention through their larger-than-life personas. Cinema became the bridge...
Recent Stories
Vijay Varma is a fashion insignia as he dons a lavish white attire at Berlin International Film Festival 2023
Vijay Varma is a fashion insignia as he dons a lavish white attire at Berlin International Film Festival 2023

Latest Video

Related Stories
“Someone Please Call the Fire Brigade”; yell Rubina Dilaik’s Fans, Here’s why
“Someone Please Call the Fire Brigade”; yell Rubina Dilaik’s Fans, Here’s why
Bigg Boss 16’s Soundarya Sharma breaks her silence on dating rumors with Sajid Khan, says “society should stop looking at us thr
Bigg Boss 16’s Soundarya Sharma breaks her silence on dating rumors with Sajid Khan, says “society should stop looking at us through the narrow prism”
From being a junior artist to playing lead roles, Bhagya Lakshmi's Rohit Suchanti shares his experience of becoming an actor
From being a junior artist to playing lead roles, Bhagya Lakshmi's Rohit Suchanti shares his experience of becoming an actor
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin jet off for a vacay to Switzerland
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin jet off for a vacay to Switzerland
Maanvi Gagroo reposts some unseen pictures of her fun reception with hubby Kumar Varun shared by friends, check them out
Maanvi Gagroo reposts some unseen pictures of her fun reception with hubby Kumar Varun shared by friends, check them out
SHOCKING! Actor Sanjay Gagnani gets stuck in a cars dicky while shooting on sets, cast and crew panics when the actor goes missi
SHOCKING! Actor Sanjay Gagnani gets stuck in a cars dicky while shooting on sets, cast and crew panics when the actor goes missing