Exclusive! Lovepantii fame Shaan Shashank Mishra to be a part of Haadsa season 4

MUMBAI :The entertainment world always seems glamorous and desirable, but there are always two sides to a coin. TV actor Shaan Shashank Mishra, known for his roles in ‘Abhay’, ‘Lovepantii’, ‘Kaun? Who Did It?’, ‘Choti Sarrdaarni’, and more, has worked on both sides of the camera. He shared and agreed that casting couch does exist in the entertainment world.

Shaan Shashank Mishra has always left a mark with his performance.

Now as per sources, the actor has been roped in for Colors UK crime show ‘Haadsa Season 4’.

Shaan was also a part of the show’s season 2 and now he’s going to be a part again in season 4.

Shaan Shashank Mishra is recognized for his role performance in Lovepantii.

