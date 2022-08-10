EXCLUSIVE! Madalsa Sharma opens up about her fashion inspiration; says, “My fashion inspiration is Jennifer Lopez for sure”

Madalsa Sharma is currently portraying the role of Kavya in Star Plus’ Anupamaa, which is her television debut. Tellychakkar recently got in touch with the actress and got to know interesting insights about her fashion diaries.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 02/22/2023 - 19:22
EXCLUSIVE! Madalsa Sharma opens up about her fashion inspiration; says, “My fashion inspiration is Jennifer Lopez for sure”

MUMBAI:Anupamaa is currently ruling our television screen and winning hearts all over.

Madalsa Sharma is currently portraying the role of Kavya in Star Plus’ Anupamaa, which is her television debut.

She made her acting debut in the 2009 Telugu film Fitting master. She went on to do various south Indian films post that. Her maiden Bollywood film Angel, by choreographer Ganesh Acharya released in 2011 and she received a lot of praise for her performance. Later in 2014, her second Hindi film, Sooraj Barjatya Rajshri Productions' Samrat & Co. released.

Tellychakkar recently got in touch with the actress and got to know interesting insights about her fashion diaries.

What would you prefer more- street wear or designer wear?

“I would like designer wear more.”

Is there an outfit that you regret buying?

“No, because I don’t buy outfits I feel I will regret buying later.”

What is the one outfit which you would like to steal from someone’s wardrobe?

“I would like to steal any outfit from Paris Hilton’s wardrobe.”

ALSO READ:EXCLUSIVE! Madalsa Sharma talks about the show Anupamaa; says, “In a daily soap, it is not easy to give entertainment to the audience 24*7”

Who is your fashion inspiration?

“My fashion inspiration is Jennifer Lopez for sure.”

Which would you prefer- bling or bold outfits?

“I like bling outfits more, any day.”

What kinds of accessories do you like more- necklaces or earrings?

“I am not quite an accessories kind of a person. I like to keep it plain and simple.”

Would you prefer a bikini or a monokini?

“It would depend on the destination but maybe bikini.”

ALSO READ:EXCLUSIVE! Madalsa Sharma talks about her character Kavya on Star Plus’ Anupamaa, says “I don’t support infidelity per say, but Vanraj and Kavya both had a void in their respective lives”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Tassnim Sheikh Rakhi Dave Sudhanshu Pandey Paras Kalnawat Anupamaa Vanraj Shah TellyChakkar Rajan Shahi Star Plus Rupali Ganguly Anuj Gaurav Khanna Maan Madalsa Sharma exclusive
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 02/22/2023 - 19:22

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee depends on word of mouth, says film business expert – Exclusive
MUMBAI :After Shehzada, now one more remake is all set to release this week. We are talking about Akshay Kumar and...
For debutante Kaveri Seth, 'Gulmohar' was a masterclass in acting
MUMBAI :Actress Kaveri Seth, who is set to make her debut with the upcoming film 'Gulmohar', was in awe of her co-...
‘The Show Must Go On’, but at what cost? Questions veteran actor Ramakant Dayma
MUMBAI:65-year-old actor Ramakant Dayma has been in the industry for the past many years. He has impressed one and all...
EXCLUSIVE! Bobby Parvez talks about Irrfan Khan; says, “He is the greatest human being and actor ever”
MUMBAI :Imlie is one of the most loved and successful shows on television. We saw a huge leap in the show after which...
EXCLUSIVE! Vihan Verma talks about being a foodie; says, "The weirdest food I have ever had is kofte”
MUMBAI:Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the top shows on Indian television. The ratings are exceptionally good...
Recent Stories
Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee depends on word of mouth, says film business expert – Exclusive
Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee depends on word of mouth, says film business expert – Exclusive

Latest Video

Related Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Bobby Parvez talks about Irrfan Khan; says, “He is the greatest human being and actor ever”
EXCLUSIVE! Bobby Parvez talks about Irrfan Khan; says, “He is the greatest human being and actor ever”
EXCLUSIVE! Vihan Verma talks about being a foodie; says, "The weirdest food I have ever had is kofte”
EXCLUSIVE! Vihan Verma talks about being a foodie; says, "The weirdest food I have ever had is kofte”
Shocking! Mandeep and Khushwant come face to face in Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan
Shocking! Mandeep and Khushwant come face to face in Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan
EXCLUSIVE! Chaitrali Gupte talks about being a part of Yeh Rishte Hai Pyaar Ke; says, “I am very grateful to Rajan Shahi for it”
EXCLUSIVE! Chaitrali Gupte talks about being a part of Yeh Rishte Hai Pyaar Ke; says, “I am very grateful to Rajan Shahi for it”
“Whenever it comes to the people who love you, I really try to understand where they are coming from,” says Sumedh Mudgalkar
“Whenever it comes to the people who love you, I really try to understand where they are coming from,” says Sumedh Mudgalkar
Exclusive! Leenesh Mattoo aka Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2’s Angad speaks about the show, his character and more, check out
Exclusive! Leenesh Mattoo aka Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2’s Angad speaks about the show, his character and more, check out