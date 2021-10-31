EXCLUSIVE! Maddam Sir fame Ajay Jadhav aka Billu on playing comic characters: Whenever such roles are written, I am contacted immediately

MUMBAI: Sony SAB's Maddam Sir is one of the most entertaining and light-hearted shows on the small screen.

The show has managed to garner huge praises for its amazing content so far.

Maddam Sir has a great bunch of actors who are portraying their characters with so much perfection.

And Ajay Jadhav is one of them. He is seen as Billu Champat in the show.

His character is a thief turned spy who loves to live in Jail because he doesn't have any other place to live. However, he helps his police counterparts often in solving cases by spying on criminals.

He has a catchphrase "Jiske peeche pad jaaye, unke muh se nikle haay haay, I'm Billu The Spy" which has become quite popular among the viewers.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Ajay who spoke at length about the role and much more.

Do you feel the character of Billu has become monotonous? Is there a need to implement something new in it?

In spite of implementing something new in it, if the character is put in different situations, the viewers will be able to witness newness in Billu's character. The artist can't do anything if he has to go through the same situation in every track. So, sometimes we bring changes in the dialogue.

How prepared were you to handle both success and failure in this field? Did you think about any alternate career?

No, I never thought about any alternate career options. The young generation now firmly decides that they want to pursue acting and they take several workshops and all. But I have been doing this ever since my school days. But I didn't know that I would enter this field. I continued doing this and one day, I thought that I should do this. Economically, I wasn't that secure. I was extremely fond of acting and theatre and I never worked only for money. I used to take up the role if the character was nice.

What kinds of roles are you looking forward to doing?

Well, comedy is something I have been doing for a long time and it is an integral part of my career. I have done many serious types of roles in the Marathi industry. I wish to play a villain on-screen. It will be fun to play such a role. I have done a lot of roles in comedy movies and TV shows, so when such characters are written, I am immediately contacted for it. I want people to change their perceptions of me. I don't think I have been typecast. I try to change my body language for all my roles so that they all look different.

Ajay has done projects like Shamitabh, Bhootnath Returns, Ittefaq, and much more.

