EXCLUSIVE! Maddam Sir fame Harsh Mishra bags Zee TV's upcoming show Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain

Parin Multimedia is all set to bring a new show on Zee TV with Akshita Mudgal and Hitesh Bharadwaj in the lead roles.

We have now exclusively learnt that actor Harsh Mishra has bagged the show.

The actor will be portraying a negative role in Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain.

Nothing much has been revealed about Harsh's character yet.

Harsh has previously appeared in shows like Maddam Sir, Teri Laadli Main, Love Panti among others.

Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain will be hitting the small screens from 6th December onwards on Zee TV.

