Wow: Hitesh Bharadwaj shares his interesting TRANSFORMATION story to bag Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain

MUMBAI: Actor Hitesh Bharadwaj, who became popular with his role of Manav in Colors’ Choti Sarrdaarni, will be seen in Zee TV’s upcoming show Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain. Hitesh will play the male lead opposite Akshita Mudgal.

Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain story highlights the conservative Indian society and male dominance in general. The plot entails a dramatic story of a daughter-in-law who is married to a conservative family who believes women can never get ahead of men in their life. The way Akshita’s character fights through thick and thin will inspire modern-day women.

Hitesh shared an interesting tale on how he managed to bag the show after a lot of hard work.

He shared, “After Choti Sarrdarni, I did Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani and since we were shooting in lock down, I gained a few kilos. When I learnt about this show I gave an audition but I was being told to lose some weight. However, the channel had asked the casting team to look out for another option. After one and half months when I got in touch with the casting team, I was told that the channel is looking for other options. However, I requested them to check my recent pictures and audition. To my surprise everyone was stunned as I had lost 8 kgs in a span of one and half month and I looked much leaner and fit than before. Seeing my new fit look the channel quite liked it and decided to make me their show hero. For this particular show more than 15 actors have given the audition but it seems it is destined for me. I want to thank our casting director Mr Rajkumar who thought that I am the apt choice to play Sanjay. Even he was surprised that for the first time in his career a rejected actor got again selected for the show.”

Keep up the good work Hitesh!

When asked how he managed to lose weight in such a short span of time, he replied, “I was on a strict diet and used to workout rigorously in the gym. I used to only have protein and no carbs. I used to eat only eggs, paneer, leafy vegetables, fruits and almonds. Till date I am not eating roti and rice to stay fit.”