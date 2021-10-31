EXCLUSIVE! Maddam Sir fame Priyanshu Singh aka Cheetah: If get a chance, I would love to play Gulki aka Haseena Malik's character

MUMBAI: Sony SAB's cop comedy Maddam Sir is ruling several hearts with its amazing content.

The show has an amazing bunch of actors that have not only wowed us with their mind-blowing performance but also given a great message to viewers.

Priyanshu Singh is seen as Cheteshwar Chaturvedi aka Cheetah in the show.

Fans are in love with Priyanshu's character and have showered him with all the love and praise.

He is being loved for his fine acting chops and impeccable comic timing.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor, who spoke in detail about his stint in Maddam Sir and much more.

Playing a comic character is not easy, especially with the one you are portraying, as it has a different accent plus you need to maintain the essence of comedy. How challenging is it for you?

Loyalty is very difficult. Cheetah Chaturvedi's character is very loyal. He is in love with a girl and wants her in his life. If we see the other way, Cheetah has no hopes that Santu will respond to his feelings. Cheetah also knows this. It is very challenging to play a character like Cheetah who is extremely loyal. It's been more than a decade that I have been into acting. I have been doing television shows for 8 years. I have done largely comic roles on television. It's not that I only want to do comedy. I also want to explore each and every shade in me. I am getting comedy role offers more but I'll definitely explore others. Doing comedy is very difficult but it is fun at the same time. It has its own level of fun.

If you were given a chance, whose character would you like to portray from Maddam Sir: Haseena Malik, Santosh Sharma, or Karishma Singh? And why?

I would have loved to play Haseena Malik because she is such a warm lady. Gulki is portraying the role so beautifully. She delivers such a good performance. She is extremely calm and composed. She has a lot of patience. Gulki deals with all our mess-ups so calmly. If it was someone else, that person would have fired Cheetah, Santu, and Karishma. A lot of times, the case was about to get solved but it didn't as we made some mistakes. But Haseena still keeps us with her and gives us a chance. Her character has a lot of warmth and depth.

How important is it to be active on social media for an actor?

I am thankful to two persons in my life who introduced me to social media. Bhumika Gurung, who was seen in Nimki Mukhiya, is a very good friend of mine. One day she asked me for my Insta handle. I told her I am not on Instagram. She started laughing and asked me to create an account. She is the one who installed Instagram on my phone. I am someone who would love to capture anything through my eyes first and then through a lens. I was not social media friendly, but I am quite active for the past one or two years with the support of Maddam Sir fans. I am enjoying it now as I come to know that people love me so much. Social media is a blessing and it helps connect people.

Priyanshu has previously worked in projects like Neeli Chatri Waale, Tere Sheher Mein, Nimki Mukhiya, and 14 Phere among others.

