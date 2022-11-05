EXCLUSIVE! Maddam Sir fame Priyanshu Singh opens up on his STRUGGLING days, shares the pros and cons of being a celebrity and much more

MUMBAI: Sony SAB's cop-comedy Maddam Sir is ruling several hearts with its amazing content.

The show has an amazing bunch of actors that have not only wowed us with their mind-blowing performances but also given a great message to the viewers.

Actor Priyanshu Singh is seen as Cheteshwar Chaturvedi aka Cheetah in the show.

Fans are in love with Priyanshu's character and have showered all the love and praise.

The actor is being loved for his fine acting chops and impeccable comic timing.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Gultesham and Urvi Gor bag Sony SAB’s Maddam Sir

Priyanshu is doing quite well in his career.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor who had some interesting views to share about various things related to the showbiz world and much more.

You are a self-made star and achieved quite a lot in the past few years of your career. How did the industry treat you in the initial days when you had just stepped into the acting world?

The initial days are always quite difficult for everyone. Each one of them struggles. One experiences both good and bad things. My personal experience in the initial days was good. The industry has treated me really well. I am not someone who will glorify my struggles. Whatever situations I have been in during my initial days, I never considered them problematic. I was very happy with the way it was. My early days were all about learning. I don't have any complaints but only gratitude which I carry along.

One good thing and one bad thing about being a celebrity.

I come from a very small city and middle-class family background. The word celebrity is a little difficult for me to digest because I feel I am a commoner. I don't know if I have achieved that 'Celebrity' status yet. There are so many good things about being famous. Everyone wants that kind of fame. I am trying to achieve. The bad thing about being a celebrity is that people start expecting a lot from you. They think everything is rosy in our lives. Actors tend to change gradually because of all this. But I don't change at all. I only have experienced good things about being an actor.

Acting is all about reacting. How do you manage to stay calm and give your best shot even when you have a bad day sometimes at work?

When I started my acting career, my teacher had taught me one thing, "The Show Must Go On". No matter, what happens, there shouldn't be any stopping. My teacher had taught me to keep my life ahead of my performance. I feel an actor should perform with the same amount of dedication whether he is happy or sad as it is his job. I try to upgrade myself regularly. All my characters are somewhere or the other inspired by someone in real life. I chill out with my friends on some days and try to calm down during gloomy days.

Well said, Priyanshu!

Priyanshu has previously worked on projects like Neeli Chatri Waale, Tere Sheher Mein, Nimki Mukhiya, and 14 Phere among others.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Iqra Shaikh to enter Sony SAB's Maddam Sir