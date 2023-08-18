EXCLUSIVE! Maddam Sir fame Sonali Naik BAGS Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment's next for Sony SAB

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that a lot of new shows are in the pipeline.

Sony SAB has entertained the viewers with some amazing shows so far.

The channel is now gearing up for a new show which will be helmed by Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that Sonali Naik is roped in to play a pivotal role in the show.

Sonali is known for her role in shows like Maddam Sir, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, and Gathbandhan among others.

