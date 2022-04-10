EXCLUSIVE! Mallika Singh opens up on completing 4 years of journey with Star Bharat's Radha Krishn, shares about her bond with the star cast and much more

MUMBAI : Mallika Singh is currently seen in Star Bharat's popular mythological drama series Radha Krishn.

It is one of the longest-running shows on Star Bharat which started airing in the year 2018.

Radha Krishn recently clocked 4 years and completed more than 1000 episodes which itself is a great achievement for the entire cast and crew.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Mallika who spoke about her journey in the show, bond with co-stars and much more.

The show has recently completed 1000 episodes and 4 years of journey. How do you feel about it?

Honestly, it's been 4 years. We never thought we would achieve this milestone but it feels great. Everyone is very happy that we have finally completed 1000 episodes.

Tell us about your bond with the cast.

The journey has been great and so is the bond. I have learnt a lot from everyone in the cast. I am grateful for having such great co-stars. The entire team is amazing. I have learnt a lot on-set and off-set. We have seen lots of ups and downs but we have a great unity which is a very big thing for us.

How challenging has Radha's character gotten with time?

I won't say it was challenging for me. But I would say that I have learnt a lot. You learn to deal with things in a much calmer way. I have learnt this while portraying this character. I have had a very good experience learning different things while shooting for several tracks.

The show's time slot has changed recently, there might be some highs and lows in the viewership. What do you have to say about it?

I think people are liking the show in any way. I am not thinking much about it and I'm not that socially active. I am just being positive about the viewers' response.

Well said, Mallika!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.