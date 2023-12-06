Exclusive! Manas Awasthi to enter Star Plus’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting every day. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the lead and is produced by Rajan Shahi. The upcoming episodes of the show are going to be full of drama and twists that will keep you hooked on your screens.

Since it premiered, the show has been performing incredibly well. It is one of the top five shows and continues to receive very good ratings.

As per sources, Actor Manas Awasthi was seen in the Palkon ki Chaon Mein 2 and Dharavi Bank, an OTT series.

Sources suggest that Manas will be playing a grey-shaded character called Dev.

Meanwhile, on the show, Amid all the wedding chaos, Akshara and Abhimanyu will share a sweet moment and hug each other.

Abhinav meanwhile will be shocked to see this as he never imagined Akshara to go to this level and hug Abhimanyu.

