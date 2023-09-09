EXCLUSIVE! Manav Gohil bags Dabangi for Sony TV

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.

We all know that a lot of content is produced on various platforms.

ALSO READ: Wow! Sharman Joshi to star in upcoming Sony LIV show 'Kafas'

Sony TV is one such digital platform that has offered us such great shows so far.

The popular OTT channel is now gearing up for a new show soon.

It is titled Dabangi and the promo is already out.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that seasoned actor Manav Gohil is roped in to play a pivotal role in the show.

Nothing much is known about Manav's character yet.

Manav has been a part of several hit tv shows over the years.

His recent work include Kaamnaa, Shaadi Mubarak, Main Hoon Aparajita and many more

How excited are you for Dabangi? Tell us in the comments.

The show is produced by Invictus Media which is helmed by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha.

The duo has produced several shows together like Dhadkan Zindagii Kii, Kulfi Kumarr Bajewala and many more.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Manasi Moghe roped in for Sony LIV’s Undekhi 3?