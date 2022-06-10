EXCLUSIVE! Manav Gohil opens up about his journey and preferences; says, “Becoming an actor was more of an accident than ambition driven”

MUMBAI: Manav Gohil is an Indian television actor who has been active in the Hindi film industry for more than two decades now and is best known for his roles in Hindi television shows, including the TV soap Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, the dance reality shows Nach Baliye 2, the crime drama C.I.D., the drama Shaadi Mubarak, and Tenali Rama.

Besides working in television series, Manav had a lead role in the Gujarati film Saptapadii, which also starred Swaroop Sampat.

He also acted in plays including Kennedy Bridge by Khalid Mohammed and Lady from the Ocean by Illa Arun. He has made endorsements for brands including Honda Amaze, Volkswagen, ICICI and Mahindra, etc.

ALSO READ:

EXCLUSIVE! Ashish Chowdhry or Manav Gohil to play the lead opposite Shweta Tiwari in Bodhi Tree's next on Zee Tv

Tellychakkar recently got in touch with the actor and got to know some interesting insights.

You have been a part of the industry for more than two decades now and have done so much work. What has the journey been like for you?

“The amount of appreciation I have received, it is only leading to gratitude. This gratitude is for the industry, for the people, and for the way they have received me and given life. I feel it has been great. I have been through a lot of failures. In fact, more failures than victories. Every failure has been a benchmark and every victory has been a good celebration.”

You have been a part of a variety of roles. Do you have a certain inclination or do you prefer a certain script or role more?

“That is not the case for television because I don’t know how much scope TV would have to be experimental as I would want it to be. But if there is some web show or a film, I would like to do something challenging. I would like to play a dark character.”

You completed your education in commerce and then you went on to do MBA. What drove you to switch paths and become an actor?

“Becoming an actor was more of an accident than ambition driven. After doing my MBA, I had a marketing consultant company of my own. I was happy working. Modeling was something I did part-time. I never saw this as a career. When I came to Mumbai and faced the camera, I figured that one will have to learn to act. I made a fool of myself many times and at a lot of auditions. I also did some theatre later on. While in the process of working in this field, I fell in love with acting.”

ALSO READ:

Shweta Tiwari and Manav Gohil roped in for Zee TV’s upcoming fiction offering - Main Hoon Aparajita

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.



