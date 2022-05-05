EXCLUSIVE! Manav Gohil on Vaibhav's character in Kaamnaa: He is about to play the biggest gamble of his life which will be a big twist in the story

MUMBAI: After impressing the viewers in Shaadi Mubarak with his terrific performance, seasoned actor Manav Gohil came back on small screens with his new show.

The actor is seen in Sony TV's popular drama series Kaamnaa.

Manav is known for playing a variety of roles in his long career span and also managed to impress us with his fine acting chops.

With Kaamnaa, the actor has added another feather to his cap.

The show started airing on the small screens last year and it has been getting a great response from the viewers ever since the beginning.

Kaamnaa is witnessing some interesting twists and turns in the story that is leaving the viewers hooked to the screen.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Manav who spoke in length about his role and much more.

Vaibhav Kapoor's character has seen a lot of change. Has it got challenging for you?

Yes, it has always been challenging for me as Vaibhav Kapoor is a little off-beat and does not think straight like a regular guy. It is also challenging because a lot of time, there are situations and circumstances where you have to accept that it's okay for a man to be so twisted. Whatever he is doing right now is quite bizarre.

What kind of response do you get on social media for this role?

I get a lot of wraths. Particularly from Yathu and Manav's point of view. People question me for my actions. I do get a lot of hate messages from the viewers.

A change you really look forward to in Vaibhav's character. What can the viewers expect now?

Vaibhav's character is quite quirky. He is also very off-beat. We can continue expecting that from my character in the show. Vaibhav is about to play the biggest gamble in the upcoming tracks. That might be an interesting twist in the story.

