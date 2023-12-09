Exclusive! Manika Mehrotra aka Vanya from Katha Ankahee opens up about her fan encounters and the joy of playing the character

MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”. The show stars handsome hunk Adnan Khan and Aditi Sharma. The show has started on a great note and the upcoming episodes are sure to entertain its viewers. The story currently revolves around how Teji and Maya try to keep Katha and Viaan apart.

The viewers love not just the main leads but the whole cast. While the show was going great with Katha and Viaan’s love story, things later got more interesting with Ehsan and Vanya’s chemistry. Vanya, played by Manika Mehrotra, has really spiced up the storyline and she is winning the heart of the audience.

Tellychakkar came in touch with Manika where she talked about her role, her fan encounter and much more.

What was your perception towards the show before you were approached?

I used to watch the show with my entire family. It was a very different setup altogether because all the other shows are mostly kitchen drama. This one was different where there was office setup, architects, huge backgrounds like Raghuvanshi and Garewal, etc. It was very new for us. Even the concept of a single mother and Viaan with a traumatic childhood was very new for us. Slowly it grew on us. I really liked the direction and the way Adnan and Aditi were playing their characters, we were thoroughly enjoying their work.

What was your initial reaction for the role?

I was very happy because we used to watch it and when I got to know that I was going to audition for the character I was really hoping that I get this because the story was going very well. They briefed me with the character like how the Vanya is going to be, how her entry is, her past, and her side of story. It immediately made me feel like something that I want to do. I feel very grateful that I’m part of Katha Ankahee.

Do you have a memorable fan encounter or engagement that you would like to share?

It’s something very new for me. I have been working in the industry for some time but I have not got so much attention and recognition. Wherever I go, it’s with my family, be it going to the mall or anywhere. I was travelling from Pune to Mumbai and I stopped by on one of the food plazas. Someone came up to me and asked if I am Vanya. I was like “Yeah!”. The lady started taking pictures with me. Even in malls, people recognize me, compliment me. It’s a very good feeling when they recognize you. Even my relatives call my father and tell him that I’m doing very well. So my family is also very happy.

