Exclusive! Manish Khanna to enter Sony SAB's show Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare

Sony SAB show Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare is doing wonders on small screens.

The show starts Riya Sharma and Ishaan Dhawan in the lead roles.

Dhruv Tara also has many talented actors who are portraying pivotal roles.

And now, the show is gearing up for a grand entry.

We have an exclusive update that Dhruv Tara will see popular actor Manish Khanna's entry.

Dhruv Tara will see Manish playing a pivotal role.

However, nothing much is known about Manish's character yet

The actor is known for his amazing negative characters in the show.

