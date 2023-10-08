Exclusive! Manish Khanna to enter Sony SAB's show Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare

Actor Manish Khanna is all set to make a grand entry in Sony SAB's show Dhruv Tara.
Manish Khanna

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.

We all know that a lot actors are making entries and exits in various shows.

Sony SAB show Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare is doing wonders on small screens.

The show starts Riya Sharma and Ishaan Dhawan in the lead roles.

Dhruv Tara also has many talented actors who are portraying pivotal roles.

And now, the show is gearing up for a grand entry.

We have an exclusive update that Dhruv Tara will see popular actor Manish Khanna's entry.

Dhruv Tara will see Manish playing a pivotal role.

However, nothing much is known about Manish's character yet 

The actor is known for his amazing negative characters in the show.

How excited are you to see Manish in Dhruv Tara? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar all the latest updates.
 

Dhruv Tara Sony Sab ulja Gupta Riya Sharma Ishaan Dhawan Manish Khanna
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/10/2023 - 10:51

