Exclusive! Manno has helped me bring back my bubbly nature and vibrant personality: Pooja Dixit on her experience shooting for Imlie

MUMBAI: Imlie stars Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy in the leading roles. The show has been extremely popular and now, as it showcases the third generation post leap; there is a new storyline which promises to entertain the masses.

One of the actors who is an integral part of the show is Pooja Dixit. She plays the role of Manno in the show. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, she opened up on her experience shooting for the show, her bonding with Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy among others.

Pooja shared, “I play a bubbly personality and a character with a lot of expressions and grace. My character Manno has the innocence of a teenager and in real life too, I am like my character. I am hence having a lot of fun shooting for the show. Infact, my mother is very happy as there were times when I was gloomy but now, because of this character, I have brought back my chirpy and bubbly personality.

I feel great to be a part of a show where the entire team, including our director Ashish sir and Gul (Khan) mam stay in touch with us and work as a team.”

When asked about shooting with Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy, Pooja expressed, “Both of them are very hardworking and dedicated to their work. Sai is constantly rehearsing and working on his character to do complete justice to his role.

Actually I share a good bond with everyone off-screen and they are like my second family. My family often tells me that every show teaches one something so when I was a part of Mere Sai, I learnt life lessons and with this show, I hope I find a good life partner!"

Way to go Pooja!