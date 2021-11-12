EXCLUSIVE! Manohar Teli REPLACES Ved Bharadwaj in Colors' Molkki; here's what the actor has to share

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another exclusive update from the telly world.

Also read: Molkki: Oops! Sakshi plays CHEAP tricks to manipulate Virendra AGAINST Purvi

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the Television industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Now, the exclusive news is that Ved Bharadwaj who played the character of Mahesh, Purvi's father has been replaced by Manohar Teli in the show. We rang the actor and asked him about his entry into the show.

You will be replacing Ved Bharadwaj. Did you put yourself into his skin?

He must have done way better as he has been a part of the Molkki family since the beginning. I will try to give full justice to the character and continue the character at its best.

What was your reaction to entering Molkki? Tell us about your co-stars.

They are very positive and gave me a warm welcome. They are all such great actors, this is my first show with Balaji, there is a lot of positive energy on the sets.

What can we expect from Mahesh now?

I would like to educate the viewers through my character. Mahesh has been a cunning father to Purvi who sold her for mere profits, I want that the viewers hate my character and I get to portray the reality with it.

Well, we can't wait to see how Manohar will add a new touch to Mahesh's character.

Also read: Molkki: SUPERB! Purvi gets proof against Sakshi

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com.