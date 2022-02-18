EXCLUSIVE! Manosi Sengupta opens up on her character in Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye, reveals her journey in the entertainment industry, says she was a VJ before she took up her career in acting and much more

MUMBAI: Sony TV recently rolled out a new show titled Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye starring Vijayendra Kumeria and Vidhi Pandya in the lead roles.

The show marks the reunion of Vidhi and Vijayendra after Udaan.

Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye has hit the small screens just a week ago and the viewers are already engaged in the show's storyline.

The daily soap stars several known and some new faces who play pivotal characters.

TellyChakkar got in touch with one of the cast members of the show Manosi Sengupta.

The actress plays the role of Tara in the show and she spoke at length about her role and much more.

What kind of character are you playing and how relatable is it to you in real life?

I am playing the role of Tara, who is the elder daughter-in-law of the Oberoi family. She talks very little in the family and bears everything for the sake of her baby Prince. She wants to live with him that's why. I am very different from my character. I am extremely fun-loving and very talkative.

How has been your experience so far working with the show's star cast especially Vijayendra and Vidhi?

I have had a fabulous experience with my co-stars so far, especially with Vidhi and Vijay. They are so good as co-stars. This is my first Hindi show and I was very nervous. It was all new for me and new work culture. It's just been a few days since I have started working with them but I am loving it.

How long have you been in the entertainment industry and how has been your journey so far?

I have been in the entertainment industry for the past 7 to 8 years. I was a VJ on an entertainment channel. Post this, I started working in serials and movies in the Bengali film industry. This is my first-ever Hindi show.

