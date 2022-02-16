Exclusive! Mansi Bhanushali aka Bani Bajwa of Bhagya Laxmi talks about her acting career, her bond with Aishwarya Khare, and the experience of working with Balaji Telefilms

MUMBAI: Bhagya Lakshmi is a show that began a few months ago, and the serial is doing pretty well. It is among the top 20 shows when it comes to the BARC ratings.

The show stars Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti and is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

Mansi Bhanushali these days is ruling the television screens with her performance as Bani In Bhagya Laxmi. The audience is loving the bond among the sisters.

( ALSO READ : Bhagya Lakshmi: BIG TWIST!!! Lakshmi comes across Rishi on her first day of job )

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about her career, her bond with Aishwarya, and her experience of working with Balaji Telefilms.

How did you get into the acting world, and was this a childhood dream?

Yes, since my childhood I was into acting. When I was 5 to 6 years old, I did ad shoots for some quality garments and then took a break to concentrate on my studies and then returned to acting. I had got a call that an audition is on for Bhagya Laxmi and when I went to give the audition. They told me it was a role for someone who is between 14 and 16 years, and I told my mom I can’t give this audition as I am 18 years. Then, the creative team told me that I can audition for Bani. I gave my screen test and got selected for the role and my acting journey began in the entertainment industry.

Whom are you closest to the sets of the show and what do you’ll do in your free time?

I am very close to Aishwarya and the bond we share is very special. We had a workshop before we began to shoot for the serial and that’s when we started to bond. Since day one, Aishwarya has said that they were like sisters and the bond still remains the same.

Aishwarya is very humble, and from her, I have learned so much. But I also share a great bond with Munira as we share the same vanity van. We have been together for 12 years and she is like my real sister and my best friend.

How has your experience been working with Balaji Telefilms?

For every actor, it’s a dream to work with Balaji Telefilms and it's lovely to work under this production house as they take care of the entire cast and crew. As an actor, you get to play so many different characters and being a part of Bhagya Laxmi has completely changed my life.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : WOAH: Gear up for the BIGGEST TWIST in Lakshmi’s life in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi! )