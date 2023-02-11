EXCLUSIVE! Manu Dabas to enter Star Plus' show Imlie

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is once again back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.

Star Plus' show Imlie is one of them that has managed to entertain the viewers and keep them hooked to the screen.

The show is already going through a lot of drama.

And now, it is gearing up for a new entry.

We have exclusively learnt that actor Manu Dabas is all set to enter the show.

Nothing much is known about Manu's character yet.

The actor is known for his role in Humdard.

The show stars Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy in the lead roles.

Imlie is produced under Gul Khan's home banner Four Lion Productions.

