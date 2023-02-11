EXCLUSIVE! Manu Dabas to enter Star Plus' show Imlie

Star Plus' popular drama series Imlie which stars Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy in the lead roles is gearing up for a new entry.
Manu Dabas

Star Plus' show Imlie is one of them that has managed to entertain the viewers and keep them hooked to the screen. 

The show is already going through a lot of drama. 

And now, it is gearing up for a new entry. 

We have exclusively learnt that actor Manu Dabas is all set to enter the show.

Nothing much is known about Manu's character yet. 

The actor is known for his role in Humdard.

How excited are you to see Manu in Imlie? Tell us in the comments. 

The show stars Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy in the lead roles. 

Imlie is produced under Gul Khan's home banner Four Lion Productions. 

ALSO READ: Imlie 1st November 2023 Written Episode Update

