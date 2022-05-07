EXCLUSIVE! Marathi actress Sharvany Pilae JOINS the cast of Dashami Creations next on Colors TV

Dashami Creations is currently bankrolling shows like Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi, Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar, among others.

EXCLUSIVE! Marathi actress Sharvany Pilae JOINS the cast of Dashami Creations next on Colors TV

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the Entertainment industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment. 

Colors tv is gearing up for new shows, and Dashami creations are all set to come with a new show, the title is yet to be revealed, we exclusively updated that Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Adish Vaidya is most likely to play the lead in the show. Further details are yet to be disclosed. We have seen Adish in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we can't wait to see him in the upcoming show. Also, Rakshabandhan actor Farman Haider is roped in the show as the lead. Further details are yet to be disclosed. 

We exclusively revealed that Samridhii Shukla has been roped in to play the lead in the show, further details about the character and show are yet to be disclosed. Now the breaking news is that Marathi actress Sharvany Pilae joins the cast in a pivotal role, further details aren't yet unveiled. 

Dashami Creations is currently bankrolling shows like Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi, Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar, among others.

