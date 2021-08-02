EXCLUSIVE! Mazher Sayed to make a comeback in Sony TV's Crime Patrol?

MUMBAI: Crime Patrol was one of the most loved and watched shows on television.

The show is about how the host narrates several dramatised real-life crime cases revolving around harassment, kidnapping, and murder while also presenting re-enactments. The show has been loved by the masses and is a powerhouse of informative content.

Whenever Crime Patrol crosses our mind, Anup Soni has been the best host for the show. Apart from him, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya did complete justice to the show while hosting.

Now, TellyChakkar has been exclusively updated that actor Mazher Sayed will be seen in the upcoming episode of the show. The actor will be making a comeback on the show after a long time.

ALSO READ: Crime Patrol actors who are now some of the most POPULAR CELEBRITIES in the entertainment industry!

Mazher will be seen playing the role of a cop in the popular show.

He has been a part of several TV shows like Kaahin Kissii Roz, Saath Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Mrs. Pammi Pyarelal, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Naagin, among others.

The actor was last seen in Colors' show Sasural Simar Ka.

Are you excited to see Mazher Sayed in Crime Patrol? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Ashutosh Rana and Renuka Shahane to host Crime Patrol?