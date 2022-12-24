Exclusive! Meena Mir roped in for Film Farm’s Meri Saas Bhoot Hai

MUMBAI : Film Farm India is a production house that produces Indian soap operas for various channels like Zee TV and Colors TV. It was founded and established in 2004 by Pintoo and Rupali Guha. They Have produced various popular shows out of which few include Uttaran, Dil Se Diya Vachan, Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se, Ishq Ka Rang Safed, and Gud Se Meetha Ishq.

They are soon to launch a new show titled ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ and here is a cast revelation.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the entertainment world.

As per sources, Meena Mir has been roped in for the show. There is not much information about his character but he is said to play the lead role.

Meena Mir has done some amazing projects earlier like I Am Kalam, Service Wali Bahu, Afsar Bitiya, and Crashh.

The show will be a dramedy using Banaras as its setting. According to what we've heard, the theme will be kept fairly light-hearted, which will be visually pleasing.

Apart from Meena, Vibhav Roy and Kajal Chauhan will be seen in the serial where Vibhav and Kajal will play the lead roles and Sushmita Mukherjee will be seen playing the role of the mother-in-law.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.