Exclusive! Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Meet shows the contract papers, Shagun takes the challenge

MUMBAI:In a very short period, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favorite. Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey are the lead actors in the show. The audience adores their chemistry. Meet Hooda is facing a tough time now being trapped and held hostage and willing to fight the situation. The show recently went through some major plot shifts.

Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet has a gripping plot and manages to create a space for itself in the hearts of the audience. The audience eagerly awaits every episode.

Jasodha points out to Manmeet that since the time Meet has entered the house, everyone’s behaviour has changed.

Later, Sundari and Anuja go to the market where Anuja looks at a father and son and tells Sundari that one day when she (Anuja) will become a boy, her father will also love her like this.

Sundari tells her that he will proudly call you ‘Anuj’.

In the upcoming episode, Shagun gets angry as Meet takes her place in the aarti and sidelined her.

She later questions Meet about it as Meet had earlier told her that Manmeet doesn’t matter to her. To this, Meet shows her the contract papers, saying that if Manmeet gives her (Meet’s) father’s property back, she will easily leave his life.

Shagun takes the papers and tells Meet that she will make Manmeet sign it.

Will Shagun be successful in her task?

