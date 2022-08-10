Exclusive! Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Meet shows the contract papers, Shagun takes the challenge

Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet has a gripping plot and manages to create a space for itself in the hearts of the audience. The audience eagerly awaits every episode.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 02/28/2023 - 23:07
Exclusive! Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Meet shows the contract papers, Shagun takes the challenge

MUMBAI:In a very short period, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favorite. Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey are the lead actors in the show. The audience adores their chemistry. Meet Hooda is facing a tough time now being trapped and held hostage and willing to fight the situation. The show recently went through some major plot shifts.

Also read - Spoiler Alert! Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Meet and Manmeet to get married in front of the panchayat

Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet has a gripping plot and manages to create a space for itself in the hearts of the audience. The audience eagerly awaits every episode.

Jasodha points out to Manmeet that since the time Meet has entered the house, everyone’s behaviour has changed.

Later, Sundari and Anuja go to the market where Anuja looks at a father and son and tells Sundari that one day when she (Anuja) will become a boy, her father will also love her like this.

Sundari tells her that he will proudly call you ‘Anuj’.

Now Tellychakkar is here with the latest update about the show.

In the upcoming episode, Shagun gets angry as Meet takes her place in the aarti and sidelined her.

She later questions Meet about it as Meet had earlier told her that Manmeet doesn’t matter to her. To this, Meet shows her the contract papers, saying that if Manmeet gives her (Meet’s) father’s property back, she will easily leave his life.

Shagun takes the papers and tells Meet that she will make Manmeet sign it.

Also read - Check out Meet H perform some High-Octane Action on the sets of Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet

Will Shagun be successful in her task?

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

meet badlegi duniya ki reet Zee TV Manmeet Shagun Meet Honda Meet Ahlawat Ashi Singh Shagun Pandey TellyChakkar Spoiler Alert
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 02/28/2023 - 23:07

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Meet and Manmeet do the aarti together, Shagun sidelined
MUMBAI:In a very short period, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favorite. Ashi Singh and...
Exclusive! Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Meet shows the contract papers, Shagun takes the challenge
MUMBAI:In a very short period, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favorite. Ashi Singh and...
Divya Agarwal opens up about her marriage plan and date, deets inside
MUMBAI:Divya Agarwal is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses of television.She rose to fame with her stint in...
Is everything alright with Faltu’s actor Jaideep Singh? Check out the details inside
MUMBAI:Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Exclusive! Rocketry actor Aamir Rafiq roped in for a movie titled Chinmasta
MUMBAI:Aamir Rafiq is a popular name in the TV industry and has also been a part of movies like Penalty and Rocketry:...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Rocketry actor Aamir Rafiq roped in for a movie titled Chinmasta
Exclusive! Rocketry actor Aamir Rafiq roped in for a movie titled Chinmasta

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Meet and Manmeet do the aarti together, Shagun sidelined
Exclusive! Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Meet and Manmeet do the aarti together, Shagun sidelined
Divya Agarwal opens up about her marriage plan and date, deets inside
Divya Agarwal opens up about her marriage plan and date, deets inside
jitendra bohara
Exclusive! Here’s what Imlie actor Jitendra Bohara has to say about his comeback in the popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Exclusive! Here’s what netizens have to say for Kundali Bhagya’s upcoming major time leap
Exclusive! Here’s what netizens have to say for Kundali Bhagya’s upcoming major time leap
Zeeshan
Zeeshan Khan rushed to the hospital post food poisoning; Stable now!
Udaariyaan
Udaariyaan: Things are going to get more serious with this upcoming deadly twist