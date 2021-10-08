EXCLUSIVE! Megha Ray and I blended very well on the sets of Apna Time Bhi Ayega as we are very similar people: Fahmaan Khan

MUMBAI: Zee TV show Apna Time Bhi Ayega features Fahmaan Khan and Megha Ray in the leading roles. In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, we spoke to him about his experience shooting for the show.

What made you say yes to the show?

The story drew me towards Apna Time Aayega , and then the character who has many layers to it and he was someone who didn’t express much but had a lot hiding inside which eventually had to come out.

How did you prepare for the role?

There was a lot of things, and I speak very fast and I don’t speak with too much space and we had to sound like a Jaipur ka prince and I started speaking to my friends slowly and were very confused and also my walk had to be very different and when I walk I let myself loose and I worked on the walk a lot and the things that I had done previously was my smile and I didn’t want to use that and he was a restricted person so he cannot have the laughing smile and smiling without showing your teeth was the most difficult for me and now I know how to smile without teeth.

First it was Anushka Sen and then Megha Ray , was it difficult to build that chemistry again?

It was blended perfectly and initially when Anushka was here they didn’t want us to show the chemistry and it took time to show the chemistry and when Megha came in it blended very well because we are very similar people and we are both Virgo’s and she is a wonderful actor.

What is one thing you admire about Megha?

In physical appearance her smile , the dimple, other than that she is very honest to the craft and I am too.

How do you deal with creative differences?

Creative differences are very good to happen unless the ego comes in , then the creativity goes out of the window, but when you try and solve the differences and come to ground everything works nicely, because no matter what everybody has their creativity and when it all comes together and solve the product is different.

What was your first reaction when you were finalised for the show?

I was very excited and I was the first one to get finalised for the show and I waited for the producers to explain me the character, and the writers and producers said you were the perfect right person and that’s the confidence you need and when I came home my friends were there and we celebrated with a drink.

