Exclusive! Mehendi Wala Ghar was offered to me last minute and I agreed instantly as the show is extremely well written: Karan Mehra

The channel has recently launched a new presentation titled Mehendi Wala Ghar which stars an ensemble cast including Karan Mehra in a pivotal role. In an exclusive conversation with Karan, he spilled details about his comeback to television and his excitement for Mehendi Wala Ghar.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Tue, 01/30/2024 - 17:19
Mehendi Wala

MUMBAI : Sony TV is known for launching shows with different concepts and story, which keep the audience hooked on to the shows like Dabangii: Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi, Katha Ankahee, Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka.

The channel has recently launched a new presentation titled Mehendi Wala Ghar which stars an ensemble cast in the likes of Shehzad Shaikh, Vibha Chibber, Kanwarjit Paintal, Karan Mehra, Ravi Gossain, Rushad Rana, Arpit Kapoor, Aastha Choudhary, Gunn Kansara, Ushma Rathod, Khalida Jan, and Reema Vohra. 

(Also Read: Mehndi Wala Ghar: Woah! Mauli tries to convince Janaki Maa not to send her children away

Karan Mehra plays an integral role in the show.

In an exclusive conversation with Karan, he spilled details about his comeback to television and his excitement for Mehendi Wala Ghar.

Karan shared, “Well I was doing a regional media show previously and Mehendi Wala Ghar was offered to me last minute. I have known Shashi Sumeet Productions and have done a cameo for them too in the recent past. I found the story interesting and I am seen in a pivotal role. I think that the show is well written and that is one of the reasons for me to take up this show. For that matter I was told by the production house that I should be a part of the show so there was not much to think about.

This is a pivotal role where Dr. Manoj leaves the house and this causes strained relationships and how he gets back which is something I feel is beautifully being narrated so far. The starcast is huge just like the previous show I had done which had a joint family setting so it’s exciting.” 

(Also Read: Mehndi Wala Ghar: Shocking! Mauli encounters Janaki at Mehndi Wala Ghar

Well said Karan!

Sony TV TellyChakkar Dabangii: Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi Katha Ankahee Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka Shehzad Shaikh Vibha Chibber Kanwarjit Paintal Karan Mehra Ravi Gossain Rushad Rana Arpit Kapoor Aastha Choudhary Gunn Kansara Ushma Rathod Khalida Jan Reema Vohra Mehendi Wala Ghar Shashi Sumeet Productions
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Tue, 01/30/2024 - 17:19

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
intersting
Interesting: Sayli Salunkhe has a HILARIOUS RESPONSE for all those who believe that husbands should never be called by their names!
Aman Gupta
Shark Tank 3: What! Aman Gupta gets annoyed with footwear brand founder “Mereko banda tu bilkul pasand nahi aaya”
Aditi Bhagat
Exclusive! Udaariyaann is a well made show which has been going on for three years now and it is setting a legacy: Aditi Bhagat
Vande Mataram
“Seeing the Indian Idol contestants lend their voices to the Fighter Anthem, 'Vande Mataram,' fills me with immense pride”, says Judge Vishal Dadlani
Abhishek Kumar
What! Did Bigg Boss 17’s Abhishek Kumar hint at the show’s results being rigged?
Ankita Lokhande
Aww! Bigg Boss 17’s Ankita Lokhande pens an emotional post after losing the trophy to Munawar Faruqui “Of Course there were ups and downs…”