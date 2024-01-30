Exclusive! Mehendi Wala Ghar was offered to me last minute and I agreed instantly as the show is extremely well written: Karan Mehra

MUMBAI : Sony TV is known for launching shows with different concepts and story, which keep the audience hooked on to the shows like Dabangii: Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi, Katha Ankahee, Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka.

The channel has recently launched a new presentation titled Mehendi Wala Ghar which stars an ensemble cast in the likes of Shehzad Shaikh, Vibha Chibber, Kanwarjit Paintal, Karan Mehra, Ravi Gossain, Rushad Rana, Arpit Kapoor, Aastha Choudhary, Gunn Kansara, Ushma Rathod, Khalida Jan, and Reema Vohra.

(Also Read: Mehndi Wala Ghar: Woah! Mauli tries to convince Janaki Maa not to send her children away

Karan Mehra plays an integral role in the show.

In an exclusive conversation with Karan, he spilled details about his comeback to television and his excitement for Mehendi Wala Ghar.

Karan shared, “Well I was doing a regional media show previously and Mehendi Wala Ghar was offered to me last minute. I have known Shashi Sumeet Productions and have done a cameo for them too in the recent past. I found the story interesting and I am seen in a pivotal role. I think that the show is well written and that is one of the reasons for me to take up this show. For that matter I was told by the production house that I should be a part of the show so there was not much to think about.

This is a pivotal role where Dr. Manoj leaves the house and this causes strained relationships and how he gets back which is something I feel is beautifully being narrated so far. The starcast is huge just like the previous show I had done which had a joint family setting so it’s exciting.”

(Also Read: Mehndi Wala Ghar: Shocking! Mauli encounters Janaki at Mehndi Wala Ghar

Well said Karan!