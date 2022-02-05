EXCLUSIVE! Mehul Buch opens up on his character Dhanraj Chaudhary in Woh To Hai Albelaa, calls it a well-defined and well-crafted character who is strong, emotional and very reactive

Mehul Buch who plays Dhanraj Chaudhary in Star Bharat's Woh To Hai Albelaa talks about his onscreen character and much more.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 05/02/2022 - 15:03
MUMBAI: Popular TV and film actor Mehul Buch is currently seen in Star Bharat's show Woh To Hai Albelaa. 

The actor is seen playing the role of Dharaj Chaudhary who is Shaheer Sheikh, Anuj Sachdeva and Kinshuk Vaidya's father. 

Mehul is a seasoned actor and has always surprised the viewers with his stellar performances in various projects. 

He has done a great amount of work in both Hindi TV, movies and also in the Gujarati industry. 

Mehul is currently being lauded for his performance in Woh To Hai Albelaa. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor who spoke about the show and much more. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Hiba Nawab opens up on how acting happened to her, breaking her screen image after Jijaji Chhat Par Koi Hai, and rejecting web shows

Dhanraj Chaudhary's character has its own charm. How much do you relate to this character?

Actually, all the characters have their own shades, different note, different behaviour and different charm. I relate with the father side of Dhanraj's character in Woh To Hai Albelaa. I thank Rajanji and the creative team of this show for choosing me for such a well-defined balanced character of Dhanraj.

Do you find your role challenging at times as you are often stuck between your wife Saroj and the kids who have completely different points of view on various things?

Well, the character of Dhanraj is so well-defined that as an actor, I can get into it very easily. Once again, I would like to thank the writer for designing such a logical plot with amazingly crafted characters.

After playing a variety of characters in all your previous projects, how is Dhanraj's character different as per your views?

Actually, all characters are different from others. As an actor, I try my level best to be into the character given to me. I would like to follow the writer's perception of that character. The best part of Dhanraj's character is that he is strong but emotional and very reactive to all the situations around.

Mehul has previously done shows like Kumkum - Pyaara Sa Bandhan, Baa Bahoo aur Baby, Ghar Ek Sapna, Shree, Sanjog Se Bani Sangini, Pyaar Ka Darda Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Khidki, Balika Vadhu 2 and many more. 

He has also appeared in several Hindi and Gujarati movies. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Rajan sir felt that I am like a clean slate that he can mold into this new character: Hiba Nawab on doing Woh To Hai Albelaa, shares her experience with Shaheer Sheikh and Anuj Sachdeva, and much more

Shaheer Sheikh Kinshuk Vaidya Star Bharat Rajan Shahi Anuj Sachdeva Hiba Nawab Woh To Hai Albelaa Rachi Sharma Nayan Bhatt Mehul Buch Sucheta Khanna
