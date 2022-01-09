Exclusive! Mehul opens up on doing OTT shows and shares a special message for fans

MUMBAI: Mehul is one of the most successful actors on television and he has been there for more than two decades and has acted in more than 25 television shows and has appeared in more than 100 television commercials.

He started his career with the TV series Hip Hip Hurray in 1998 and has acted in many more television shows since then.

He has had a long association with Rajshri Films, working with them on Pyar Ke Do Naam... Ek Radha ek Shyam, Woh Rehne Wali Mehalo Ki, and Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli.

Currently, he is seen in the serial Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey where he essays the role of Chanchal (Golu).

The show, unfortunately, will be going off air in a few days and TellyChakkar got in touch with Mehul and asked him if he is open to doing a web show and what special message he has for his fans.

Are you open to doing web shows on the OTT platform and what kind of roles would you love to essay?

I would love to do shows on OTT platforms and would love to play a cop or a detective someday as it would be challenging to play a role like that.

Your message for your fans who are going to miss your show?

Everything that begins has an end. Please cherish the good moments from the show and keep them close to your heart and do support me in all my upcoming projects.

What are your best memories from the show?

Loads and loads of memories. All the emotional moments, the unwanted laughter, the interpersonal jokes, pulling each other’s leg, the lunches, the food, and lots more. The show will always have a special place in my heart.

Well, there is no doubt that the audiences will miss Mehul and his character once the show goes off–air.

